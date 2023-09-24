The New York Jets are looking to end a 14-game losing streak against the New England Patriots when they meet on Sunday afternoon in Week 3. And Jets coach Robert Saleh is convinced quarterback Zach Wilson has what it takes to lead them to victory.

“He’s shown so much progress through the past year,” Robert Saleh told CBS Sports before the Week 3 Showdown Sunday. “I thought he did a really nice job … through three quarters (against the Dallas Cowboys) last week. So, continue to build on all those positives.”

Wilson connected on a 68-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson last week and deftly engineered a solid two-minute drill at the end of the first half that ended with a New York field goal. But he was under duress much of the game and did throw three interceptions in the fourth quarter while trying to rally the Jets in their eventual 30-10 loss.

The 24-year-old replaced Aaron Rodgers four plays into the season after Rodgers ruptured his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Wilson helped the Jets rally for a 22-16 overtime win, completing 66.7 percent of his passes, including a TD pass to Garrett Wilson.

Wilson is 0-4 as a starter against the Patriots. As a rookie he threw four picks in one game against them, and in the most recent meeting, a 10-3 Patriots win last November, Wilson was intercepted three times.

Left tackle Duane Brown was placed on injured reserve and Mekhi Becton is expected to start at left tackle to protect Wilson’s blind side Sunday.