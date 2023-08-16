Episode two of HBO's Hard Knocks featuring the New York Jetsaired on Tuesday night, with the guys in the trenches being put into the spotlight. There were quite a few moments featured of head coach Robert Saleh trying to light a fire under the offensive line, one in particular that called them out for a lackadaisical showing against the Carolina Panthers in a joint practice session, reports The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

“Offense, it was our first f*****g opportunity to change the stink that's been in this organization for a very long time on the offensive side of the ball. You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback. You can have two $10M-plus receivers. You can have a reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. You can have all kinds of skill in the running back room. None of it f*****g matters until the big boys up front change who the f*** we are.”

Robert Saleh certainly does not mince words when trying to motivate his offensive line to change the standard quo around the organization. This came after a practice where the Jets defense dominated, but the offensive line struggled to block guys throughout.

Stay tuned into the rest of Jets training camp and more episodes of Hard Knocks in order to see more fiery content from Saleh. Although he would love to emphasize the dirty work done by the big guys on both sides of the ball, episode three is most likely going to feature newly signed running back Dalvin Cook quite a bit.