Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed are close friends and teammates with the New York Jets. But the stud cornerback tandem found a way to further strengthen their bond.

Gardner switched agencies Thursday, joining Reed at VaynerSports.

In fact, Reed is not the only player close to Gardner who’s represented by VaynerSports. Desmond Ridder, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback and Sauce’s teammate at the University of Cincinnati, is also a client there.

How much of a role Reed and/or Ridder had in Gardner’s switch is unclear. Perhaps what played a bigger role is that Sauce’s (now former) marketing agent at GSE Worldwide, David Canter, is under investigation by the NFL and NFLPA for bribery allegations.

Though he has the flashy “Sauce” persona, Gardner owns a pristine reputation on and off the field. It’s not surprising he’d cut ties with Canter amid these allegations.

The 22-year-old was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, when he led the League with 20 passes defended and shut down one elite receiver after another. Sauce was selected to the Pro Bowl and named All-Pro to cap an incredible first season.

Pro Football Focus gave Gardner a 90.0 coverage grade, tops among all cornerbacks in the NFL last season.

Massive news out of @vaynersports land … we have signed DROY @iamSauceGardner .. we are excited to get to work … congrats @ajv & team and I’m sure you all can imagine how excited I am about this 💚💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/V5PkbP4t36 — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) June 15, 2023

Earlier this month during OTAs, Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Gardner would not have a sophomore slump in 2023 because he’s so motivated to be great.

Aaron Rodgers said Sauce has a chance to be the best corner in the NFL.

VaynerSports can use those comments when it’s time to build a case for Sauce Gardner’s massive contract extension in a couple years.