Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed were back on the practice field for the New York Jets on Wednesday. But that doesn’t mean the Jets will have their starting cornerbacks in the lineup when they play the New York Giants in Week 8.

Neither Gardner nor Reed has cleared concussion protocol, per coach Robert Saleh. Reed has missed two games and Gardner one with the same injury.

“D.J. and Ahmad Gardner still have not cleared the concussion protocol,” Saleh said Wednesday. “So, they’re still going through it. You’ll see them at practice, but they’re still going through it.”

OL Joe Tippmann (quad) and WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) will not practice today. CB DJ Reed and CB Sauce Gardner will practice today, but have not cleared concussion protocol yet. pic.twitter.com/AYEuUcAcmY — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 25, 2023

It was somewhat surprising Monday when Saleh said the two corners remained in concussion protocol following the Jets bye week.

An All-Pro as a rookie last season, Sauce Gardner has had some struggles in his first five games this season. He’s dropped a pair of sure interceptions, has a missed tackle rate of 20 percent, and allowed 74 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed.

Reed, who started all 17 games last season, has also allowed 8.9 yards per catch and has a 77.2 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. The 26-year-old has not been beaten for a touchdown.

Bryce Hall stepped up in Reed’s absence, starting the previous two games at corner and making big plays in each game. The fourth-year pro scooped up a fumble and returned it 39 yards for a game-sealing TD against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 and followed that up with an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Saleh also said that the Jets will not activate offensive tackle Duane Brown off of the injured reserve just yet, but there’s hope that the veteran can practice next week. Brown has been on IR since sustaining a hip injury in Week 2.

Rookie guard Joe Tippmann didn’t practice Wednesday because of a quad injury. Tippmann was injured against the Eagles, and if he can’t play, veteran Wes Schweitzer is expected to take his place in the starting lineup. And finally, wide receiver Randall Cobb has been limited by a shoulder injury, throwing his status up in the air for Week 8 as well.