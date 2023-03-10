The New York Jets believe Aaron Rodgers is the missing piece who can bring everything together and officially usher the franchise into a promising new era of football. His potential addition could mean more than just a massive upgrade at quarterback and an overload of Meadowlands hype, though.

He might also bring some company with him. On his Twitch stream, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner appeared to imply that should the team land the four-time MVP, other players from the 2022-23 Green Bay Packers could join him.

“Sauce Gardner on his stream (with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall sitting next to him) said that if Aaron Rodgers comes to the Jets “it’s package deals all over,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt Tweeted. “I can’t tell y’all who, but just know.” That is quite the tease by the 2022-23 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Obviously, the Jets first need to acquire Rodgers before any of those presumed dominoes would fall, but that will not stop fans and the media from speculating. Who could Gardner have been alluding to? Cheeseheads are well aware of the unofficial members of Rodgers’ Crew. Longtime teammates, wide receiver Randal Cobb and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari are the familiar names expected to be atop this hypothetical list , but Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis would also qualify according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

Bakhtiari would literally have to be included in a “package deal” since he is under contract, but the other players are all free agents. The Jets boast a strong defensive unit that could get even better, but offense is a glaring question mark. Those additions would make the AFC even deeper than it already is, while also giving fans legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, if Rodgers is not wearing Gotham green come opening kick-off, then this will be another dagger to the heart that will make watching football games excruciatingly difficult next season.

And now Gardner might be held partly responsible for inadvertently twisting the knife.