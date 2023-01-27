Sauce Gardner let it be known where he stands on the possibility the New York Jets could trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Appearing on ESPN’s “Fitz and Harry” talk show Thursday, Gardner was asked if he wanted the future Hall of Fame quarterback on the Jets next season.

“I mean, you know, I would. I wouldn’t mind that,” Gardner said. “I just want what’s best for the offense. But, at the same time, I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we’ve got going on the defensive side.”

Rodgers has not said what his plans are for 2023. It has been reported that the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from the 39-year-old and start Jordan Love at QB next season.

The Jets are rumored to have interest in trading for Rodgers, with speculation skyrocketing after Nathaniel Hackett was hired as offensive coordinator Thursday. Hackett has a close relationship with Rodgers from his three seasons as Packers OC (2019-21).

Hackett left Green Bay to become coach of the Denver Broncos this past season and was fired after 15 games (4-11). Maybe not a coincidence, Rodgers struggled this season, throwing 12 interceptions, his most since 2008.

The Jets defeated Rodgers and the Packers 27-10 in Week 6 at Lambeau Field. Gardner was targeted eight times and allowed only one reception for eight yards, famously wearing a cheesehead after the game. He broke up three passes that day and led the NFL with 20 this season, when he won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors as voted by the PFWA.

Gardner had high praise Thursday for Rodgers.

“He’s definitely great. He’s definitely elite,” Gardner said. “He’s been doing it [since] damn near before I was born. I can’t discredit nothing that he do. I’ve seen him do so many good things. He’s a great quarterback for sure.”

Sauce Gardner was involved in Jets’ QB drama earlier this week

It’s the second time this week Gardner was involved in the Jets’ quarterback drama. Gardner was called out by the hosts of Good Morning Football for playing Mike White, and not Zach Wilson, at quarterback in a game of Madden that was streamed on YouTube’s NFL Tuesday Night Gaming this week.

Sauce posted a tweet playfully explaining why Wilson was not his Jets QB of choice in the game. Wilson, of course, was benched twice this season and the Jets are looking for a veteran upgrade this offseason.

As for Rodgers, he has another important fan from the Jets in his corner. Jets legend Joe Namath last week endorsed a possible trade for Rodgers and said he’d give the team permission to let the Packers great wear his No. 12, which was retired in 1985.