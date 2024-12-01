Not much has gone right for the New York Jets so far this year, as the team has seen struggles from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and has also not been able to take down some of the seemingly easier teams on its schedule. The team entered Sunday afternoon's game vs the Seattle Seahawks sitting at 3-8, all but eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC.

Still, that isn't stopping the team from at least trying to give a good effort.

A little over midway through the first quarter on Sunday vs the Seahawks, the Jets ran a reverse play to Malachi Corley, with Aaron Rodgers running out in front as the lead blocker. Rodgers then at least attempted to throw a hit on a Seahawks defender. Needless to say, the soon to be 41-year old ended up taking the worst of the collision, but it did free up just enough space for Corley to rush ahead for the first down on the play.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1863290897317670942

Rodgers got up from the play with a smile on his face and even looked to be talking a little bit of trash to the Seahawks.

The Jets would end up scoring on that drive and ultimately wound up taking a 14-0 lead at home vs the Seahawks in what was their most impressive first half in recent memory.

Overall, if nothing else, Jets fans can at least be encouraged that their team is continuing to show some fight, even as essentially nothing has gone right on the field.

Rodgers will turn 41 years old on Monday, and although he has looked every bit of his age at times this season, he still had some fire left in the tank on that play vs the Seahawks.

Up next for the Jets after the conclusion of the Seahawks matchup is a tilt with the Miami Dolphins on December 8.