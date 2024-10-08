The New York Jets have not had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. New York sits at 2-3 heading into Week 6, which is a huge disappointment with QB Aaron Rodgers at the helm. The Jets shocked the NFL by firing Robert Saleh on Tuesday after losing against the Vikings in London. It seems that Jets ownership played a big role in the move.

Robert Saleh reportedly came into the team facility this morning business as usual. The decision to fire him was a big surprise and it came directly from Jets ownership, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz reports that defensive players in the building are shocked by the decision.

Jeff Ulbrich will take over as the interim head coach for the Jets, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. Ulbrich is loved by everyone within the Jets organization, so it should be a popular move. However, there's no denying that this coaching change was a stunner to many folks within the organization.

Ulbrich and New York will have an extra day to get ready for their next game. The Jets play the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6 in Ulbrich's debut as interim head coach.

Jets fans instantly calling for Bill Belichick after Robert Saleh firing

It did not take Jets fans long to get over the Robert Saleh firing.

Immediately after news broke about Saleh's firing, Jets fans immediately began calling for the team to replace him with Bill Belichick. Multiple fans posted on social media that Jets ownership should consider hiring the legendary former Patriots coach.

It would be quite ironic for the Jets to finally hire Bill Belichick as their head coach. Belichick famously rejected a job offer from the Jets earlier in his career, just one day after he was hired. He then went on to become the most successful and longest-tenured coach in New England Patriots history.

Of course, any hiring decision would have to come during the offseason. As noted above, Jeff Ulbrich will assume interim head coach duties for the remainder of the 2024 season.

It will be interesting to see how the remainder of the 2024 season goes for the Jets. Their success, or lack thereof, could have huge ramifications for the team's future.

One huge question that already looms is: will Aaron Rodgers want to undergo another coaching change this late in his career?

For now, New York will try to make the most of a bad situation and continue to push towards the playoffs.