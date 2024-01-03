New York Jets QB Zach Wilson will see his season end prematurely due to a concussion.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a whirlwind of a 2023 season. But his campaign will be ending early as Wilson continues to battle through a concussion.

The quarterback is still in the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Week 18, via Brian Costello The New York Post. Trevor Siemian will start in his place.

Wilson wasn't expected to play many snaps, if any for the Jets in 2023. When New York traded for Aaron Rodgers, he was expected to be the team's savior at quarterback and potentially lead the team to the playoffs. However, a quick injury to Rodgers in Week 1 casted all of those hopes aside. Wilson was cast into the starting quarterback position.

He didn't respond as fans would've hoped, going 4-7 as a starter. He threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. While he flashed at times, Wilson was eventually benched for Tim Boyle. He was only inserted back into the lineup after Boyle struggled in the role.

At this point in his career, Wilson hasn't lived up to his former No. 2 overall selection. The Jets were well aware of that when they traded for Rodgers. But after flaming out in another opportunity, Wilson doesn't seem long for New York.

That will at least be the case when it comes to Week 18. The Jets are playing for nothing but pride and experience at this point in the season. While he won't be playing, Week 18 could mark the final game in which Zach Wilson is a member of the Jets.