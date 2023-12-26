Trevor Siemian is expected to start for the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football vs. the Browns amid Zach Wilson's injury.

The New York Jets are expected to start Trevor Siemian on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns after ruling out Zach Wilson, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reports.

Wilson is dealing with a concussion. Siemian drew the start on Sunday and led New York to a 30-28 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Siemian didn't exactly have a performance to write home about, but he performed well enough to help the Jets post 30 points. He ultimately completed 27 of his 49 pass attempts for 217 yards and a touchdown. Running back Breece Hall led the offensive charge with 95 yards and two touchdowns for New York.

Hall added 12 receptions for 96 yards as well. Jets fans can expect New York to feature Hall heavily once again in Week 17.

It will be intriguing to see how Siemian performs Thursday. Upsetting the Browns won't be easy, so New York will need their quarterback to step up.

Trevor Siemian set to lead Jets vs. Browns

The Jets improved their record to 6-9 with the Week 16 win. Perhaps momentum will carry them to an upset victory against Cleveland.

Siemian has appeared in three games so far in 2023, starting one contest. He's thrown for a total of 393 yards and one touchdown.

Siemian is a veteran QB who has been in the league since 2015. He made his NFL debut during the '15 campaign with the Denver Broncos, but appeared in only one game that season. In 2016, though, Siemian started 14 games for Denver.

He's since played for the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Jets. New York is hoping that his veteran prowess will play a role Thursday.

The Jets-Browns clash is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST in Cleveland.