Aaron Rodgers is officially heading to the Big Apple after the New York Jets completed their trade with the Green Bay Packers. Naturally, while some are celebrating his arrival, others couldn’t help but mock Zach Wilson who is now set to lose the starting QB job to the four-time MVP.

The Packers sent Rodgers to the Jets along with the no. 15 and 170 (fifth-round) overall picks in the 2023 NFL draft. In exchange, the Jets gave up the no. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft, as well as a 2023 second-rounder (no. 42 overall), a 2023 sixth-rounder (no. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick. The conditional pick will convert to a first-rounder if Rodgers is able to play 65 percent of the plays for New York in the 2023 season.

While the focus of the majority of NFL fans is on Rodgers and how he can make an impact on the Jets, others didn’t forget about New York’s current QB who will need to take the backseat with Rodgers in the driver’s seat. After news of the trade surfaced, fans and critics roasted Wilson and added insult to injury.

Zach Wilson showing up to the Jets facility tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/B1Fz9UD6xl — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 24, 2023

Zach Wilson watching his teammates celebrate him losing his job 🥲 pic.twitter.com/7uKxxqBYtu — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) April 24, 2023

Zach Wilson after the Aaron Rodgers trade watching every single one of his Jets teammates celebrate him losing his job on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/Jn8XDBNdpy — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) April 24, 2023

Of course there are a few that showed their support to Zach Wilson amid the Aaron Rodgers trade. One fan even compared it to the Dillon Brooks-LeBron James situation, particularly the moment when Brooks called LeBron old–though it’s definitely not the best comparison considering how James has trashed Brooks.

For what it’s worth, though, former NFL QB Robert Griffin III did share his prediction that Wilson won’t be sitting idly following the trade.

“Zach Wilson is going to make Aaron Rodgers life hell in practice every day,” RGIII wrote on Twitter.

Looking at the positive side for Wilson, being able to learn from Rodgers isn’t that bad at all. He’s still young anyway, and he could very well improve his leadership and game while working with the NFL veteran. He has fallen out of favor in New York, so he might just need to take a step back and really focus on his development instead of having all the pressure on him.