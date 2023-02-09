Quarterback may be the most important position the New York Jets need to address this offseason, but it’s not the only one. New York will be busy filling plenty of other holes, as well. We’ll examine three early Jets targets in 2023 NFL free agency to help fortify their roster.

Rumors swirl daily about a possible trade for Aaron Rodgers. Though the Green Bay Packers quarterback has remained non-committal about his future, Jets corner Sauce Gardner has added fuel to the fire about a possible trade. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson endorsed Rodgers, too.

"When you get someone like Aaron Rodgers, you immediately become a contender. Knowing what we had last year and what we put on film, we know we're close. If we get someone like him, I immediately expect to be there." —@nyjets WR Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/LVcpRkgzxd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 8, 2023

A complicated trade for Rodgers is far from a sure thing. And there’s still the chance that Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill or even Baker Mayfield could be under center for the Jets next season.

Of course, New York needs a center, too, since Connor McGovern is a free agent. However, McGovern should be one of the players the Jets re-sign this offseason. Safety Lamarcus Joyner is among those the Jets should let walk.

Safety, linebacker, defensive tackle, punter, offensive tackle, wide receiver and possibly center are positions the Jets likely need to bring new talent in to play. Some holes will be filled in the draft, others in free agency.

That said, let’s look at four early Jets offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency.

4. Kelvin Beachum, OT – Cardinals

Reuniting with this former New York tackle is not a sexy option. But the 33-year-old is a good fit in a backup role and could slide in as a starter if something goes awry, as it often did this season. The assumption here is that Duane Brown either retires or is cut, Mekhi Becton returns healthy after two seasons dealing with knee issues and the Jets use the No. 13 overall pick in the draft on a tackle.

Beachum is a decent pass protector and not great in the run game. He’s also reliable, has been healthy and would be a familiar, affordable option.

Now, if the Jets do not plan on selecting a tackle in the first or second round of the draft, then they should target Mike McGlinchey of the San Francisco 49ers or Jawaan Taylor of the Jacksonville Jaguars as a starter.

3. Allen Lazard, WR – Packers

The 27-year-old is coming off his best NFL season. He caught an NFL career-high 60 passes, 51 of which were either a first down or touchdown, and averaged 13.1 yards per reception. He’s a big target (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) and an excellent run blocker, which would appeal to the Jets.

Figuring they cut Corey Davis, the Jets should be in on Lazard. And not just because he’s a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers, though that could be a nice benefit.

Yeah, Allen Lazard is gone. pic.twitter.com/fNa10KElvJ — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) January 9, 2023

There is the chance that Lazard is priced out of New York’s reach. He made just under $4 million last season and is likely expecting a big raise. Considering the Jets would cut Davis to create roughly $11 million in room under the salary cap, they may not want to go above $8 or $9 million a year for a receiver.

2. Hassan Ridgeway, DT — 49ers

When it comes to the interior of their defensive line, the first things the Jets must do this offseason are sign All-Pro Quinnen Williams to a contract extension and re-sign starter Sheldon Rankins. From there, they need to let Nathan Shepherd and Solomon Thomas leave as free agents and find upgrades for each backup.

Ridgeway fits the bill and should be an affordable option. He’s big (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) and athletic. Pro Football Focus reported that he did not miss a single tackle this season, finishing with 10 stops on 139 run snaps and an NFL career-high 28 tackles in a situational role.

Jets GM Joe Douglas was in the front office for the Philadelphia Eagles when they acquired Ridgeway in a 2019 draft day deal. Assistant GM Rex Hogan worked for the Indianapolis Colts when Ridgeway played there. So, New York is very familiar with the player.

If Rankins leaves, the Jets should consider signing Minnesota Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson.

1. Tashaun Gipson, S — 49ers

The Jets will need at least one new starting safety and possibly two if they cut Jordan Whitehead. Jessie Bates is the dream signing, but the Cincinnati Bengals stud will be too expensive for New York. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Powyer likely fits in that category, too.

There are several options to consider at the next levels of free agent safeties, though. Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott of the Los Angeles Rams, Ryan Neal (Seattle Seahawks) and Vonn Bell (Bengals) are just a few.

But veteran Tashaun Gipson is a very good fit. Pro Football Focus graded him 89.9 against the run this season and he missed only two tackles. Joyner and Whitehead struggled in each of those areas. Gipson, who has 32 career picks in the NFL, was also strong against the pass; he had five interceptions and three break-ups with the Niners.

There is the chance Gipson decides to retire instead of play at least another season, as has been rumored.