The New York Jets need an offensive tackle and selecting Paris Johnson Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft would be an excellent long-term answer at the position.

Our 2023 NFL Mock Draft has the Jets selecting Johnson with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round.

The Ohio State stud is considered by most experts to be among the top three tackles in the draft, along with Peter Skoronski of Northwestern and Georgia’s Broderick Jones. Each of those players is expected to be selected in the top half of the first round.

The Jets are seeking stability at the position. Mekhi Becton was New York’s first-round pick in 2021 but knee injuries have limited him to one game played in the past two seasons. Duane Brown is a four-time Pro Bowl selection but he’s 38 and coming off shoulder surgery. Max Mitchell was a fourth-round pick in 2022 who started some as a rookie but was beset by injury and health issues.

Johnson could give the Jets the stability they’re seeking.

Let’s examine why Paris Johnson Jr. would be a perfect fit for the Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Paris Johnson Jr. has the size, skill, athleticism to succeed with Jets in the NFL

Johnson is a nice-sized tackle (6-foot-6, 318 pounds), who has long arms (36 and 1/8 inches) and a crazy 85 and 1/8 inch wingspan that plays really well for an offensive lineman.

The 21-year-old was a Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten in 2022. He’s equally graceful and violent, explodes off the ball, has good hand and arm strength and moves well for a big man. His tape from Ohio State against quality high-level competition is impressive. So was his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he clearly stood out.

After this rep from OL Paris Johnson Jr. (6’6” 313) at the @OhioStateFB Pro Day, C.J. Stroud looked over and said to a group of us standing next to him,“my guy moves like a tight-end” 👀 pic.twitter.com/KvQBiYanQR — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 28, 2023

In three seasons of college ball, Johnson was beaten for three sacks. Last season, he allowed 14 QB pressures and two sacks on 449 pass blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He’s quick enough and strong enough to match and mirror athletic edge rushers, as well as get outside and downfield to lead sweeps in the running game. PFF gave him an 80.9 run blocking grade in 2022 and a 77.8 pass blocking grade.

Simply, Johnson is the total package and a perfect fit for the Jets in the first round. He just needs to get stronger, add some weight, gain experience and remain dedicated to his craft to become an elite pro.

2. Paris Johnson Jr. would add versatility to Jets offensive line

Johnson started all 13 games at left tackle last season and, in a perfect world, that’s where he’d spend the next decade for the Jets if selected with the No. 13 pick this year. However, he proved to be versatile during his collegiate career and that is appealing, as well.

Ohio State OL Paris Johnson views himself as a tackle, but is willing to play anywhere on the offensive line: "I want to be part of the best 5. If I've got to learn to snap it and be the center, I'll do it." pic.twitter.com/eIpfudcFQj — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 4, 2023

In 2021, Johnson started all 13 games at right guard. So, he’s played two different positions on opposite sides of the line. And excelled at each. That draws a comparison to the Jets best offensive lineman, third-year pro Alijah Vera-Tucker. A standout guard as a rookie, Vera-Tucker started at right guard and both tackle spots last season to plug holes created by injury before a torn triceps ended his season.

Similar versatility could come into play for Johnson as a rookie, if drafted by New York. He could compete with Brown at left tackle and/or Becton at right tackle and be an option on the interior of the line if AVT or Laken Tomlinson are hurt.

It’d be preferable to have Johnson start at left tackle from Day 1 and form bookends on the line with Becton in the present and future. But his versatility does add an extra level of intrigue to drafting Johnson.

1. Paris Johnson Jr.’s intangibles set him apart for Jets

Along with the physical skills, what jumps off the page about Johnson is his character, maturity, and leadership. Coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas talk about bringing in exactly this kind of person/player to the program all the time, making Johnson seem like a perfect fit.

. @OhioStateFB OT Paris Johnson Jr wakes up with GMFB and discusses the foundation he created while in high school, and his relationship with Willie Anderson pic.twitter.com/70UckdU5yq — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 4, 2023

All you need to know about this young man is that he created the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation when he was in high school. He uses the foundation to raise money for veterans, disadvantaged student-athletes, and the homeless. The goal of the foundation is to do so with “dignity and respect.”

His session with reporters at the Combine was also impressive. Johnson is a thoughtful individual who will help his team on the field and make an impact within the community.