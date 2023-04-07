The New York Jets have one massive undertaking remaining this offseason, completing a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other important pieces of business to take care of.

In fact, the Jets addressed two roster needs Thursday when they signed veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson and backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

Jefferson is a key pick up since the Jets had a hole in the interior of their line after Sheldon Rankins signed with the Houston Texans in free agency. Jefferson, 30, is an athletic lineman, perfect for the Jets scheme, who had 5.5 sacks last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

OFFICIAL: More strength to the squad! Welcome to NY, Quinton!! ✈ 📰: https://t.co/TWDSZoqaiI pic.twitter.com/PmQQ1C1DUp — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 6, 2023

Boyle will at best push Zach Wilson to back up Rodgers, when that trade finally goes down with the Packers. At worst, the 28-year-old will be a capable No. 3 QB. He played alongside Rodgers in Green Bay from 2019-20 when their offensive coordinator was Nathaniel Hackett, the current Jets OC.

There’s still more work to do, though. Here’s what the Jets still must do in the 2023 NFL offseason, other than complete a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Jets must sign Quinnen Williams to contract extension

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has sounded vaguely optimistic about getting a long-term extension done with Quinnen Williams. But it hasn’t happened yet; and no one is saying where talks stand.

Williams is arguably the Jets best player. He was an All-Pro in 2022, when he had an NFL career-high 12 sacks and was dominant on the interior of the defensive line. The 25-year-old will be hitting his prime years and likely seeking a massive contract, believed to be north of $22 million per season.

So, even though there’s no question the Jets want to lock up Williams long term, it doesn’t mean it’ll be easy. Don’t forget that Williams already said he’ll skip OTAs without a deal and would consider sitting out training camp.

Jets need another DT even after signing Quinton Jefferson

Signing Quinton Jefferson was important. But the Jets need at least one more interior defensive lineman since Nathan Shepherd left them to sign with the New Orleans Saints. Williams, Jefferson and Solomon Thomas will get most of the reps, but remember that New York uses a heavy rotation of lineman, so expect another addition at this position.

Defensive ends John Franklin Myers and Micheal Clemons will get some reps on the inside, as will Tanzel Smart. But one would think the Jets will look to draft a lineman this year. That player could slip into the rotation and be groomed to eventually start down the road next to Williams.

Don’t rule out another smaller free agent signing either.

Who’s going to play center for the New York?

This one is of particular interest to Rodgers, one would think. The Jets did sign Trystan Colon and Wes Schweitzer in free agency, but each projects to be a back up offensive lineman with the ability to play center.

The Jets remain linked to veteran Ben Jones, a Pro-Bowler despite two concussions this season. His position coach with the Tennessee Titans was Keith Carter, who’s now New York’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. So, there’s a connection there.

Connor McGovern, the Jets center the past three seasons, remains unsigned. Though respected in the locker room, the Jets do not seem interested in bringing him back. But if his asking price drops, the Jets could do far worse than bring McGovern back on a short-term deal.