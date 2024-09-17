The New York Jets open their home slate against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 3. While the Patriots are coming off a narrow overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Jets enjoyed their first win with Aaron Rodgers under center for an entire game.

Neither offense has lit up the scoreboard thus far, but they have promising players for fantasy managers to deploy. Star Jets playmakers Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are the obvious names, as they're “set it and forget it”-type starters. However, there are a couple of underrated players that could give managers an edge in close contests.

Thursday night games aren't known for offensive fireworks, and passing production has been down across the league this year. However, both teams have utilized the ground game thus far, which makes this matchup fantasy relevant.

Who are the best non-superstar players to start and sit on each side?

Jets-Patriots Start ‘Em

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE)

Stevenson has established himself as the top dog of New England's offense, totaling 201 yards on 46 carries (4.4 yards per attempt) with two scores. The Oklahoma alum is RB9 in PPR leagues thus far and is fifth in the league in rushing yards. On top of that, New York's run defense is just 24th in the NFL, with 155 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots won't be able to pick apart the Jets through the air, as their passing personnel is unlikely to create many big plays against Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, and Michael Carter downfield. While both Carter and Reed are dealing with injuries, they're progressing well, via SNY.

” [Head coach Robert] Saleh said that nickel Michael Carter (ankle) is going to be ‘fine,' calling the injury ‘an on-and-off thing,'” the report said. “Meanwhile, corner D.J. Reed, who was inactive for the Week 2 matchup with Tennessee due to a knee injury, is ‘progressing well,' as is linebacker C.J. Mosley, who left the Titans game with a toe injury.”

New England will play a “ball control” game, focusing on time of possession and wearing New York's defense out with physicality. Expect Stevenson to get at least 20 touches once again. Lock him in as an RB2 with RB1 upside.

Antonio Gibson (NE)

Gibson was hardly involved in Week 1 but is coming off an 11-carry, 96-yard effort this past Sunday. The former Washington Commander outpaced Stevenson in scrimmage yards 103-90, as his 8.7 yards-per-carry was about twice as efficient as his teammate's. While Stevenson is the unquestioned featured back, Gibson should still garner 12-15 touches as a change-of-pace option in a game where New England will want to establish the run as much as possible. The 26-year-old is a solid flex option this week.

Braelon Allen (NYJ)

After getting left out of the game plan in Week 1's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Allen introduced himself to the NFL world on Sunday. The Wisconsin alum turned in seven carries for 33 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 23 yards and a score through the air against the Tennessee Titans, including a 20-yard scoring run with 4:31 left in the game to put the Jets ahead 24-17.

Although Hall is the unquestioned starter in New York's backfield, the team drafted Allen in the fourth round this year to spell him as a change-of-pace option. Hall himself called the rookie an “RB1” after Sunday's win, via SNY.

Allen's 19.1 PPR points last week vaults him to RB26 so far, and he's only rostered in 7.5% of ESPN fantasy leagues as of Tuesday. Not only will he be one of this week's top waiver claims, he's also a respectable flex option.

Jets-Patriots Sit ‘Em

Aaron Rodgers (NYJ)

He's back! Rodgers has looked a bit rusty and slow coming off of his Achilles injury, but has still made clutch throws in both games thus far. However, the first-ballot Hall-of-Famer has yet to crack 200 yards passing in a game thus far, as he's been more of a game-manager than a superstar. Additionally, while the Patriots have allowed the eighth-most passing yards (491), they've only given up one score through the air. Rodgers will most likely lean on his tailbacks once again, especially in the red zone.

While the 40-year-old could become a good fantasy option once he's fully confident and warmed up, he's a QB2 at best against New England.

Hunter Henry (NE)

Henry stuffed the stat sheet on Sunday, hauling in eight receptions on 12 targets for 109 yards to the tune of 18.9 PPR points. The former Los Angeles Charger is now TE5 on the year despite being rostered in just 10.3% of ESPN leagues.

While Henry may be a good waiver add this week, don't expect him to replicate that effort against the Jets. New York has allowed just 56 yards to tight ends thus far, and Jacoby Brissett isn't likely to funnel him targets against it's elite secondary. Henry is a TE2 this week.