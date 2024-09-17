For the second straight week, Thursday Night Football will consist of an AFC East clash. This time, the New England Patriots will take on the New York Jets. The AFC East has been filled with long winning/losing streak. Last Thursday, the Bills won for the 12th time out of the last 13 tries over the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Patriots are looking to beat the Jets for the 16th time out of 17 games.

Until their Week 18 victory over New England late last season, the Jets had lost 15 straight to the Patriots. The Patriots and Jets don't necessarily look like how they looked for most of that streak, which was one of the longest losing streaks in NFL history, anymore though. So, as fans are curious to see if the Jets have truly turned their fate around against the Patriots, we are going to explain how you can watch Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

When and where is the Patriots vs. Jets game?

While the Jets have struggled in recent history against the Patriots, they do have a couple of things going their way in Week 3. Notably, they will have home-field advantage, as the game will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 19, is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Thursday Night Football

Most Thursday Night Football games this season, including this one, are on Amazon Prime Video. NFL+ is also an option for streaming the games. Al Michaels will be on the call with Kirk Herbstreit providing color. The sideline reporter will be Kaylee Hartung.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 19 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch: Prime Video

Odds: Jets -280 | O/U 37.5

Patriots storylines

Prior to losing their last game of the season in the 2023 season, the Patriots had won 15 straight against the Jets. A good chunk of that was with Tom Brady leading the way, and the rest of it was with Mac Jones under center. The quarterback room looks a lot different now, though.

Currently, Jacoby Brissett is at the helm in New England. The journeyman gunslinger started his career in New England, and he is currently bridging the gap for the team until Drake Maye is ready to take over the reins. Maye was the team's third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He needs some development, but he has loads of potential.

New England has been solid with Brissett under center so far, though. The team secured a surprise victory in Week 1 over a talented Cincinnati Bengals team, and it took an game-winning field goal in overtime for the Seattle Seahawks to beat them by only three in Week 2.

It has been the Patriots rushing attack that has most thrived so far. Fresh off a new contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid running backs in football, Rhamondre Stevenson has taken his game to new heights. His 201 rushing yards are the fifth most through two weeks in the NFL.

There are still questions about the passing attack, though. Not only are fans curious when Maye will become the starter, but the Patriots have arguably the worst receiving corps in football. Only two players have five or more receptions so far: tight end Hunter Henry (10) and the running back Stevenson (five).

Jets storylines

Passing won't get any easier for the Patriots against the Jets, either. New York has a stacked defense, and they are led on that end by Sauce Gardner. The cornerback is not only one of the best players in the NFL at his respective position, but he is one of the best NFL players overall. D.J. Reed is a pretty great cornerback on the opposite side of Gardner as well.

The Jets are at risk of being without their star linebacker, C.J. Mosley, though. Mosley was forced to exit the Week 2 game because of a toe injury, and the Jets listed him as a DNP for Monday's practice (although the team had an off day).

Luckily for the Jets, the team's offense is still expected to get better. Aaron Rodgers was the biggest acquisition in team history, but the quarterback's tenure in New York hasn't gone exactly according to plan. He was hurt only four snaps into the season last year, and he hasn't looked great coming off of his torn Achilles so far this year.

The former Green Bay Packer is still one of the best quarterbacks ever, though, so it is safe to assume he will continue to get better as he gets more comfortable on his previously injured leg. Rodgers has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in both of the Jets matchups so far this year, but he is surrounded by talent. Allen Lazard is a familiar target, Garrett Wilson is one of the best receivers in football, and Breece Hall is arguably the best pass-catching running back in the NFL.

Regardless, the days of the Patriots dominating the Jets are likely over, but this game still has the potential to be a classic division rivalry clash. The Jets and Patriots are both 1-1 and looking to make a push for the playoffs. Winning division games is extremely important in that journey, and both teams will want to make a name for themselves in the spotlights of a prime-time Thursday game.