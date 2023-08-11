There are several New York Jets players in need of a solid showing Saturday when they visit the Carolina Panthers for a preseason game.

New York's roster is deeper and expectations are higher this season for the Jets. So, that makes competition for spots on the 53-man roster more intense.

There are a few battles for starting spots, too. Mekhi Becton, Billy Turner and Max Mitchell are competing to start at right tackle. That’s assuming Duane Brown, who’s on the PUP list after shoulder surgery, will be ready for Week 1 as coach Robert Saleh confidently predicted this week.

Saleh also said undrafted free agent Tony Adams is in serious competition with veteran Adrian Amos to start at safety.

And who’s going to return kicks and punts after Braxton Berrios was released in the offseason will be decided in the coming weeks of preseason.

But there are also some Jets players who could be on the roster bubble and need to shine in the preseason, beginning against the Panthers.

C.J. Uzomah – Tight End

The 30-year-old is a popular player and leader on the Jets. But Uzomah had a down season in 2022 with 21 catches in 15 games and could be on the bubble this season.

"I've learned so much more about football than I have in my previous years combined" – C.J. Uzomah on playing with and learning from Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/BFwQ0DI8pd — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 30, 2023

Tyler Conklin emerged as New York’s No. 1 tight end last season and has been a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers in training camp. Second-year pro Jeremy Ruckert is healthy after his rookie season was sabotaged by plantar fasciitis. He’s had a nice camp, so far. And Kenny Yeboah is a solid blocker who’s improved as a receiver, and could be a good fit as the No. 3 tight end.

Uzomah? He’s had an up and down camp. If he could make some plays Saturday, it would make it easier for Saleh to shut down questions about whether Uzomah is a cut candidate or not.

Zonovan “Bam” Knight – Running Back

The second-year pro, an undrafted free agent in 2022, might be the best running back in Jets camp to date. He’s looked explosive and taken advantage of extra opportunity with No. 1 RB Breece Hall on the PUP list following knee surgery.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

He’s also the easiest running back to cut if the Jets sign free agent Dalvin Cook.

Bam Knight runs for a big gain after a short quick pass from Aaron Rodgers at #Jets practice today pic.twitter.com/nKGQZ2vLU6 — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 10, 2023

The argument can be made that rookie Israel Abanikanda provides the same — if not more — explosiveness as Knight. Plus the Jets used a draft pick on him. So, you’d think Abanikanda will have a roster spot.

Michael Carter is coming off a down season in 2022 after a solid rookie year the season before. He’s more of a sure thing and gives New York a good option between the tackles.

So, it’s on Knight every practice, and now in the preseason, to give the Jets every reason not to release him at the end of camp or if Cook is signed.

Jason Brownlee, Malik Taylor, Xavier Gipson, Alex Erickson – Wide Receiver, Special Teams

The Jets have five wide receivers who will be on the 53-man roster: Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. They likely will carry a sixth receiver, meaning there’s serious competition for one spot.

Brownlee has been one of the stars of camp. The undrafted free agent has made some eye-popping receptions and been a favorite target of Rodgers and Zach Wilson. He seems to have a leg up on the competition, though he caught only two passes on four targets for 17 yards in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns last week.

Jason Brownlee’s incredible catch yesterday is the No. 3 play in the @SportsCenter top 10 list. The UDFA, having a strong camp, has a real shot to make the team. #Jets 📸@nyjets pic.twitter.com/OSPaMWR0pa — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 2, 2023

Taylor played with Rodgers in Green Bay for the Packers where Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was the OC. That’s a big check mark for him. So was his 57-yard reception on a Zach Wilson bomb against the Browns. Let’s see what he does for an encore against the Panthers.

Gipson is explosive, no doubt. He’ll need to make some catches and excel in the return game to make this team. Another undrafted free agent, Gipson had a 45-yard kickoff return against the Browns. He also fumbled a punt out of bounds on his own five-yard line.

Erickson is a proven veteran return man. Against the Browns, he returned one punt 36 yards and another nine. He also had a 19-yard reception.