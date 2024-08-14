New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh likely won’t have Aaron Rodgers for the NFL preseason, and Haason Reddick still hasn’t reported to training camp. So maybe that’s why Saleh got 100% real about pushing players in the Jets’ longest practice of the preseason.

Saleh said Tuesday’s workout accomplished important things, according to nypost.com.

“That was a good one,” he said. “I think we scripted the equivalent of almost three quarters of football for the first and second group. It was good because we didn’t flinch, so we’re in pretty good shape.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh pushing hard

Don’t expect Saleh to back off. In fact, he said another long practice is coming before the season opener.

“It’s all a progression, so we’ve been stair-stepping and trying to add all the mindfulness to be ready for Week 1, and so we just keep adding the load on top of our players to get them ready to play a full game,” Saleh said. “So right now, I feel confident that we can play a full game even though we repped the equivalent of about three quarters, but we’ll have another long one coming up.”

Saleh is still trying to establish himself as a successful NFL head coach. Despite getting respect around the league, Saleh has three losing seasons and a career 18-33 record on his head coaching resume.

Whether this year changes things remains to be seen. But word on the NFL street seems to say Saleh needs a good season, or the Jets could look elsewhere. And really the only way the Jets have a good season is if Rodgers can stay healthy and play like himself.

Saleh said he’s not worrying about the noise, according to nypost.com.

“As far as outside noise and creating the expectations or ultimatums and all that stuff, it doesn’t matter, that’s an end result that we have no control over, but what we have control over and the greatest expectation is to be at our best every day,” Saleh added.

The good thing for Saleh is he seems to have the players’ standing behind him. Safety Tony Adams said the players want to play for him.

“He’s a players coach,” Adams said. “The guys love bring around him. You could tell he really cares about his players, so you go out there and play hard for him. Something I really respect about Coach Saleh, you never see him trash anybody. For him to go up there and take bullets for his guys? We all gotta go to war for him. I lay it all on the line for him each and every Sunday.”