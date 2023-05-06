One year after two undrafted free agents made their roster, the New York Jets signed 13 UDFAs this week. The Jets are getting their first look at each of these players, as well as their seven recent draft picks, on the field at rookie minicamp this weekend.

Last season, safety Tony Adams and running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight contributed to the Jets after failing to be selected in the 2022 draft.

We've signed 13 undrafted free agents.

Adams played in 11 games, mostly on special teams. However, he stepped in at safety and made six tackles in each of the final two games of the season. Adams started in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins and is in line to be the primary backup at safety this season.

Knight did not play the first 10 games last season but ended up as the Jets’ third leading rusher. He gained 300 yards on the ground, behind Breece Hall (463 yards) and Michael Carter (402). It was Hall’s injury, a torn ACL in Week 7, and Carter’s ineffectiveness that opened the door for Knight, who gained 90 yards on 15 carries in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings and 71 yards on 17 carries the following game against the Buffalo Bills.

While difficult to tell at this early juncture which UDFA could have a similar success story, let’s take a look at one undrafted free agent who will make the Jets roster this season.

Trey Dean III – S – Florida

The highest-profile undrafted free agent signed by the Jets this year, Dean could follow a similar path to the roster as Adams did last season. Dean played five seasons at Florida and was considered a possible Day 3 pick in the draft.

The Jets are set with starters Chuck Clark and Jordan Whitehead. Will Parks, Ashtyn Davis, and Adams return this season. And New York selected Jarrick Bernard-Converse, a defensive back who can play safety, in the sixth round.

.@GatorsFB DB Trey Dean III is 200 pounds and just bench pressed 225 pounds 25 times. 😤 That's the most by any DB this year.



So, Dean’s path to earning a roster spot is not an easy one. Then again, when is it easy for a UDFA to make the team?

Dean, who had 88 and 81 tackles the past two seasons, has good size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and is a physical safety. He must show in training camp and preseason that he’s quick enough to play in the NFL. He’s going to need to make plays against the run, hold his own in the passing game and find a way to excel on special teams.

Davis could be a salary-cap casualty, which would open a spot at safety. It will be up to Dean to seize the opportunity and make either Davis, Adams or Parks expendable. He’s got a shot.

Also, keep an eye on wide receiver/kick returner Xavier Gipson. A home-run threat from Stephen F. Austin, Gipson was the WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022. He’s small (5-foot-9, 189 pounds) and is not known as the best route runner, but he’s an intriguing talent. Last season, he averaged 17.9 yards on 65 catches.

The Jets are loaded at receiver, so Gipson would have to stand out in the return game, where he had four touchdowns the past three seasons.