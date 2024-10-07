The New York Jets lost again in Week 5, falling to 2-3 after losing to the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers targeted Garrett Wilson 22 times, connecting 12 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. He was not able to rekindle the connection with Allen Lazard in this game, as the former Packer had multiple big drops. Another former Packer, Davante Adams, has requested a trade from the Raiders and the Jets must make that move.

Adams and the Jets have been connected in the early days of the trade conversation. They have the cap space, draft capital, and quarterback to make Adams a happy member of their team. The issue would be the other veteran wide receivers they signed to be a part of this team. That includes Lazard, who should see his targets decline significantly.

Rodgers has done a nice job of spreading the ball around to multiple players this season, including Lazard. He has four receiving touchdowns already this season, more than last year. The issue is that Lazard has struggled with the drops this season, including on Sunday despite his touchdown snag. Adams is one of the surest receivers in the league and would provide them with a fantastic second option.

After a few brutal games, Garrett Wilson emerged against the Vikings. Despite the loss, Jets fans should be thrilled with the performance. Adams is one of the best receivers in football and could help free Wilson from double coverage and elite defensive backs. While he may take targets from Wilson, he will help in the long-term development of the receiver.

While the start has been less than ideal for the Jets, they are still in contention for the AFC East title. They cannot blow this opportunity to make a move.

Jets' playoff chances with Davante Adams

The playoffs are in focus even without Davante Adams on the Jets. They have a game on Monday night where if they beat the Bills, they will be in first place one-third of the way through the season despite the poor start. Rodgers must improve his performance to get that victory. He threw three interceptions against the Vikings including the one that clinched the game for Minnesota.

The Bills defense came alive on Sunday, holding the Texans to only three second-half points. They would have forced overtime if not for some mind-blowing decisions by Josh Allen and Sean McDermott. After they were evaporated by the Ravens, the Jets must rely on their run game and Rodgers to beat the Bills.

Adams will help the Jets tremendously if his trade request is fulfilled. Without a bona fide number two receiver, this Jets team does not have a chance in January. While Rodgers never really had that in Green Bay, he was a more mobile quarterback and could make plays that he can't now.

The Jets are all-in on this year, as Rodgers may not play against after this season. While they do have to focus on the future a little bit, they can pay the reported price of a second-round pick. They grabbed their franchise tackle in Olu Fashanu last year in the first round. With him, Wilson, Hall, Sauce Gardner, and Jermaine Johnson locked in at key positions, they are set up solidly for the future. They must make this gamble to salvage this season and potentially help them in the future.