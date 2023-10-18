The Al Pacino-led JFK film has enlisted an Oscar-winning director.

Who is directing the JFK film?

Barry Levinson, known for his Oscar-winning 1997 film Rain Man, will helm the JFK film, per Deadline. The film will be written by David Mamet, who was original set to direct the film. The story follows Sam Giancana, a Chicago mobster, who arranges the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This is after JFK had tried to take down organized crime despite the mob previously helping put him in the White House.

Shia LaBeouf is also attached to star in the film alongside Pacino. The latter will play Tony Accardo, a mob boss.

Barry Levinson had previously worked with Mamet on Wag the Dog in 1997. They'd team again for Phil Spector, a project starring Pacino and executive produced by Levinson. Mamet wrote and directed the HBO film. Levinson has directed Pacino in three films — Paterno, You Don't Know Jack, and The Humbling.

Al Pacino is known for his roles in The Godfather trilogy, Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon, and Scarface. He's been nominated for nine Oscars throughout his career, the most recent nomination coming in 2020 for playing Jimmy Hoffa in The Irishman. His win came in 1993 when he was nominated for two different performances in Scent of a Woman (the winning one) and Glengarry Glen Ross.

Despite being 83-years-old, Pacino has continued getting roles in high-profile projects. He starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, and House of Gucci recently. He led two seasons of the Prime Video series, Hunters. Bad Bunny also featured him in a music video.