Hollywood icon Al Pacino has been booking projects left, right, and center in recent weeks and adds a JFK thriller, Assassination, to that list. He’ll star alongside a slew of A-listers including John Travolta, Viggo Mortensen, and more.

On the Monday after a weekend that saw Twitter divided over whether young Pacino or a young Robert De Niro was “hotter,” it was announced that Pacino will lead the cast of Assassination. In addition to The Godfather actor, John Travolta, Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Courtney Love will all star in the film, Deadline reported. Filming is set to begin in September in Vancouver.

At a wedding and having a big debate rn. Please vote. Who was hotter? — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 14, 2023

David Mamet will direct the film based on a script that he penned with Nicholas Celozzi. Corey Large and Celozzi will produce the film and John Burnham, Gary Hamilton and Pia Patatian of Archlight Films, Jordan Nott, Bernie Gewissler, and Amar Balaggan will all serve as executive producers on the film. Archlight will be shopping the film at the Cannes market as the festival kicks off soon.

In a statement, Archlight Films Chairman Gary Hamilton said: “With the undeniable talent of David Mamet at the helm and our stellar cast led by Viggo Mortensen, Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf, and John Travolta, the stars have truly aligned. Assassination is a riveting and gripping thriller set in a pivotal period in American history, brilliantly crafted by Mamet – it’s an absolutely fantastic project.”

The news of Pacino’s involvement in Assassination comes right after he was cast in Johnny Depp’s first directorial effort in a quarter-century. He was also seen in the second season of Hunters for Prime Video earlier this year. His latest film role was in Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci.