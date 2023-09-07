Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. However, according to close friends, it is not a complete surprise that the two are going their separate ways.

“Friends could see there had been a disconnect between the two for a while now, and their connection just didn’t seem quite the same as it had been in the past,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple's marriage. “Joe hadn’t let many people know their issues went further than that and that they had been struggling in their marriage for longer than they let on.”

Following the announcement of their divorce, the couple put out a joint statement.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Statement from the two of us,” Jonas and Turner began the post which is on both of their Instagram accounts.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

There has not been too much detail following the divorce announcement but according to legal documents obtained by TODAY, “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” The documents also state that there is a prenup in place but details about the prenuptial agreement have not been made public.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had been married for four years and have two daughters together: daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter whose name has not been made public but was born in 2022.