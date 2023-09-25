In a recent development in their ongoing custody battle, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached a temporary agreement not to take their children outside the greater New York City area.

Now, this decision comes just days after Sophie had filed legal documents. It states her intent to relocate with the kids to the United Kingdom permanently. Both Joe and Sophie endorsed the said temporary consent agreement for their children. This has been officially submitted to a federal judge, as first reported by close sources.

Currently, it's uncertain if this was Joe's response to Sophie's lawsuit over children custody. But the custody dispute emerged even before news of their divorce broke out, according to documents obtained.

The legal proceedings in question involve child abduction laws and alleging that Joe Jonas had refused to surrender their children's passports. She contended that they had an existing agreement for the children to reside in the UK.

In response, Joe Jonas countered by referencing a judge's ruling in Florida, where he had initiated divorce proceedings. It states that the children could not be taken out of the United States. This legal clash set the stage for a complex and contentious custody battle.

It's important to note that the temporary agreement reached by Joe and Sophie is not legally binding on a U.S. judge. In determining custody arrangements, the paramount consideration remains the best interests of the children, which will be the guiding principle for any future decisions regarding their living situation.

At present, Joe Jonas is still on tour with the Jonas Brothers. While Sophie Turner is shooting movie scenes and hanging out with Taylor Swift.