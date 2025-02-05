While his farewell tour is ongoing, WWE legend John Cena will be absent for a while after kicking it off at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

That is because he is back in Budapest, Hungary, after competing in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, according to PWInsider (via Cultaholic). Cena is currently filming the upcoming Matchbox movie based on the Mattel toys for Apple Original Films.

Luckily, Cena will be back for the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1, 2025. However, he is not scheduled for any appearances before then. He is already confirmed to participate in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

His farewell tour may not be what fans imagined. Cena started the farewell tour during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. He did not get physical, though, merely delivering a promo to the audience. He was then absent from WWE until the Royal Rumble on February 1 due to filming Matchbox.

When will John Cena return on his WWE farewell tour?

So, John Cena will be back in WWE at the Elimination Chamber, which takes place on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It has been known for a while that Cena would be at the event.

Following the 2025 Royal Rumble, in which Cena was the runner-up, he announced his participation in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Presumably, WWE will follow the same format as last year and have the winner earn a championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Currently, Cena and his former rival, CM Punk, are the only confirmed participants. WWE is holding more qualifying matches in the coming weeks leading up to the PLE to fill out the last four spots.

On the February 10, 2025, episode of RAW on Netflix, Logan Paul will face Rey Mysterio. The winner will earn the third slot in the match.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match has fewer confirmed participants. Liv Morgan will face off against five other Superstars, who have yet to be decided.

The 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE will be Cena's last. He is also going to head into his final WrestleMania in April. His farewell tour is intended to give fans one last chance to see him in person before he hangs it up at the end of 2025.

His blossoming movie career

Part of the reason for Cena's retirement is his blossoming movie career. He has become a legitimate movie star like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dave Bautista did before him.

He started his acting career in WWE-produced projects such as The Marine, 12 Rounds, and Legendary. Cena then began gaining notoriety for his roles in comedies such as Trainwreck and Sisters.

After starring in Daddy's Home 2, Cena got his first chance at leading a movie. He starred in Blockers alongside Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and Kathryn Newton. That same year, he starred in the Transformers movie Bumblebee with Hailee Steinfeld.

Since then, he has starred in F9, The Suicide Squad, Vacation Friends, Fast X, Barbie, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. He has also had roles in Argylle, Ricky Stanicky, and Jackpot!

The upcoming Matchbox movie is being made by Apple Original Films, and Apple TV+ will distribute it. Sam Hargrave, known for directing the Extraction series, will direct it.