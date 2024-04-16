Johnny Knoxville had one of the best matches at WWE's WrestleMania 38 against Sami Zayn. Should the Sweet Dreams star return to the company, he has his sights set on the current Intercontinental Champion.
Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new film, Sweet Dreams, Knoxville revealed he didn't catch WrestleMania 40 during the April 6 weekend.
“I was working this weekend, so I didn't get to watch,” But God, it was so much fun being at WrestleMania and smashing Sami Zayn in his big stupid face.”
When Knoxville last feuded with Zayn, the latter was a heel (aka the bad guy). The feud lasted for months, including a Royal Rumble spot. At the 2022 Royal Rumble, Knoxville entered the men's match, and lasted nearly 90 seconds. He was ultimately eliminated by Zayn, leading to their blow-off match at WrestleMania 38.
However, these days, Zayn is a beloved babyface (aka the good guy) on Raw. He beat the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther, at WrestleMania 40 for his championship. Knoxville still seems skeptical.
“Even though he's a ‘Good Guy' now. What's everyone thinking? He's not a good guy. He will be revealed in time,” Knoxville said. “I'd love to have the opportunity to smash his face in.”
Who is Johnny Knoxville?
Johnny Knoxville is widely associated with his work in the Jackass franchise. He co-created the franchise with Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine. The original MTV series ran from 2000-01 before several feature films were made. Six films have been released in the franchise, most recently Jackass Forever, which grossed over $80 million at the box office.
Outside of the franchise, Knoxville has appeared in several film and TV projects. Some of his film credits include Movie 43, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and now Sweet Dreams.
In Sweet Dreams, Knoxville plays a man down on his luck. He's given a chance at redemption by coaching a softball team for an addiction recovery center. Bobby Lee, Kate Upton, and Theo Von also star in the film.
Who is Sami Zayn?
Sami Zayn is one of the hottest acts in WWE right now. He is fresh off a major win at WrestleMania 40 against Gunther and his first defense of the Intercontinental Championship during this reign against Chad Gable.
For the longest time, Zayn was portrayed as a conniving heel in the WWE. His match against Knoxville was a turning point for him. Despite a humiliating loss at the hands of the Jackass star, Zayn went on to become involved with the Bloodline. This near-year-long storyline put him on the map and made him one of the company's biggest stars.
He has since main-evented night one of WrestleMania 39, teaming with Kevin Owens and taking on the Usos for the Tag Team Championships, and beat Gunther. It doesn't get much bigger than that. Plus, he also had a huge match against Roman Reigns in Montreal at the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE.
His match against Knoxville, though, was a slapstick comedy fest. Mousetraps, giant hands, and trash cans were all used during it. Knoxville ultimately won the match, ending their beef for the time being. But it sounds like he is open to revisiting his rivalry with Zayn sometime in the future.