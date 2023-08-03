Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good made a public appearance in a New York City courtroom as the actor's assault trial was unexpectedly pushed back until September, People reports. The 33-year-old Marvel star, who was arrested five months ago following an alleged domestic violence incident, arrived at New York Criminal Court hand in hand with Good, 41, on August 3.

Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good hold hands in court for assault case, trial to begin in August pic.twitter.com/Qe8zfMvKp8 — Lit Convos (@ConvosLit) June 20, 2023

Donning a grey suit and black tie, Majors appeared composed, carrying a notebook and bible. Meanwhile, Meagan Good looked elegant in a white dress and cardigan. However, their scheduled trial did not proceed as planned. Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, filed a motion to postpone the hearing, citing the prosecution's failure to present evidence in a timely manner. Consequently, the trial was rescheduled for September 6.

Chaudhry issued a statement, obtained by PEOPLE, highlighting that Jonathan Majors had filed a domestic violence complaint against the alleged victim in June. The lawyer referred to the actor's experiences as an “enduring nightmare in their relationship” and defended his innocence throughout the ordeal.

Prior to this court appearance, Majors attended a preliminary hearing at the Manhattan Criminal Court on June 20. During that time, he reported being a victim of domestic violence, claiming that a “drunk and hysterical” woman had harmed him during a March encounter.

A judge previously ordered Majors to maintain distance from the alleged victim. As for Good and Majors' relationship status, they have not made any official statements. However, they have been spotted together, sharing meals, and engaging in activities typical of new couples. Their arrival at court hand in hand speaks volumes about their bond and solidarity amidst the legal proceedings.