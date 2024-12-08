The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL once again. Kansas City is 11-1 heading into Week 14 and they have already clinched a playoff spot in the AFC. The Chiefs will face their biggest challenge in recent weeks on Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh has had an immediate impact on the Chargers' organization. He has the Chargers winning several games that they would have lost under Brandon Staley despite having a subpar roster overall. It is frightening to imagine what LA could become in a few seasons once they are out of cap hell and have reloaded the roster.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves. The Chargers are a tough opponent for the Chiefs, and will give them everything they've got in front of a national audience.

The Chiefs are no slouches either. They may be depleted by injuries, but Kansas City does not want to slow down at this point in the season. The Chiefs know the strengths and weaknesses of this year's team and will come out firing against the Chargers. I see this becoming a high-scoring game that will ultimately be decided by only one score.

Can the Chiefs take care of business against a dangerous division rival? Or will the Chiefs suffer their second loss of the season?

Below we will discuss three Chiefs bold predictions ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes is never sacked, Chiefs never punt on Sunday Night Football

The entire NFL knows that Patrick Mahomes is a magician. Yet, nobody can figure out how to stop him.

Mahomes' intangible skill for creating something out of nothing, while also limiting negative plays, may be his biggest superpower of all.

Kansas City may have already clinched the playoffs, but they know they can't let up against Los Angeles. I believe the Chiefs will have an aggressive mentality on offense that will result in their best offensive performance of the season.

My prediction: The Chargers will not sack Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football. To take things a step further, the Chiefs will never punt to end a drive during the game. All of this stems from the fact that Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL at extending plays. The Chiefs will lean into that ability and punish the Chargers all night long.

Isiah Pacheco returns to 2023 form with a big game against the Chargers

The 2024 season has not been kind to Isiah Pacheco.

Pacheco fractured his fibula during Kansa City's Week 2 victory over Cincinnati. This injury caused Pacheco to miss most of the regular season, though he has returned in recent weeks. However, Pacheco has not yet had the production that Chiefs fans are used to seeing from him.

Pacheco made his return on Black Friday against the Raiders, but only logged seven carries for 44 yards. It was always unlikely that Pacheco would instantly turn into Kansas City's lead back in his first game back on the field.

However, I believe the time has come for Pacheco to remind the Chiefs, and the rest of the NFL, that he is still the same guy.

My prediction: Pacheco will have at least 10 carries against the Chargers and will gain at least 75 rushing yards. He may not be the undisputed lead back for the Chiefs just yet, but Pacheco will give fans proof that he is on the mend. This would be a huge development for a Chiefs team that desperately needs consistency on offense after suffering multiple injuries at wide receiver this season.

The Chiefs will score a defensive touchdown against the Chargers on SNF

It is no secret that the Chiefs have an aggressive defense. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is a master at scheming up disguised pressure. This creates a ton of confusion for opposing QBs and can result in some huge plays for Kansas City's defense.

In a tight game like this one, the Chiefs can use every edge they can find. There is no doubt in my mind that Spagnuolo will scheme up an incredibly aggressive plan to make Justin Herbert uncomfortable.

Kansas City's ability to force at least one turnover in this game could be the difference between winning or losing.

I believe Spags will cook up a great plan that results in some points.

My prediction: Kansas City will score at least one defensive touchdown against the Chargers on Sunday. Let's leave it up to fate to decide exactly what that will be. My top options include a strip sack of Justin Herbert that is returned for a touchdown, or a pick six.