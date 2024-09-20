The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 3 2-0 and hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons. As they try to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, eyes are on Kansas City as they play another primetime game on Sunday. Ahead of the Chiefs-Falcons matchup, we'll make out Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 bold predictions.

The Falcons and Chiefs are both coming off last-second victories in Week 2. Atlanta scored a touchdown to complete an improbable comeback over the Eagles. Patrick Mahomes led a field goal drive that secured a 26-25 victory over the Bengals on Sunday. Momentum for both teams is high and should roll into this big game.

While Mahomes and company have started 2-0, their offense has not been spectacular. Travis Kelce has only four catches for 39 yards and no touchdowns so far. Xavier Worthy was not the impact player he was in Week 1 and now, Isiah Pacheco is out for an extended period. They will look to get rolling against the Falcons defense.

Ahead of Sunday's primetime matchup against the Falcons, check out these Chiefs Week 3 bold predictions.

Patrick Mahomes will throw for 300 yards

Passing numbers are down across the league and the great Mahomes is not immune to it. He has only thrown for 291 yards and 151 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. Against the Falcons, he will break the 300-yard threshold for the first time this season. Injuries have not impacted the Chiefs' receiving core outside of Hollywood Brown, so he still has his full cupboard of options.

AJ Terrell has been the top corner for the Falcons for a few years now, but he has struggled so far this season. George Pickens picked up 85 yards in Week 1 and DeVonta Smith went for 76 yards in Week 2. Rashee Rice should be able to dominate in this game and give the Chiefs a chance to win.

With Pacheco out, the running backs on the roster are Carson Steele and Samaje Perine. That room is not inspiring and should lead to more passing plays for the Chiefs. Mahomes will have to pass their way to victory against a Falcons defense that has been solid overall this season.

Travis Kelce will crack 60 yards

For Mahomes to pass to victory, Travis Kelce must turn back the clock. There is no doubt that Kelce has become more famous over the past two seasons. There's also no denying his form has begun to falter. His Week 2 performance was his fifth consecutive regular season game with fewer than 45 receiving yards,

Kelce will get up to 60 in this game, as Mahomes spreads the ball around without Pacheco. The future Hall of Famer had two of the best games in his career in the AFC playoffs against the Bills and Ravens. Mahomes and Kelce will re-ignite their connection in primetime and the crowd shots to Taylor Swift will be plentiful in this game.

If Kelce gets his yardage back to its normal level, the Chiefs will return as the team to beat in the AFC. They probably already are, but their offense sputtered too much in Week 2. While the three-peat chase is already on, it will start to get real if Kelce becomes the player we've all seen in the past.

Chiefs will move to 3-0

With great games from their Hall-of-Fame offensive stars, the Chiefs will beat the Falcons on the road on Sunday night. The Falcons looked brutal in their home opener against the Steelers, losing 18-10 on the power of six Chris Boswell field goals. Kirk Cousins looked like a statue behind the line of scrimmage and they could not start the offense.

For 57 minutes of the game against the Eagles, the Falcons offense was terrible as well. The Chiefs' pass rush should be able to get to Cousins in this game and their secondary can cover Drake London and Darnell Money. While the Falcons had high expectations coming into the season, they have not lived up to them through two games.

Amazingly, the Chiefs have not started 3-0 since the 2020 season. They were 2-1 in each of the past two seasons, years that ended in Super Bowl and AFC West titles. If they get to 3-0 this season, Super Bowl talk will continue and historic regular season talk will begin. Their next games are against the Chargers and Saints before their Week 6 bye.