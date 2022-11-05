The Kansas Jayhawks added to the headaches of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, as they eked out a 37-16 home win over their Big 12 rivals. But more importantly, the Jayhawks have finally become bowl-eligible again. It took some time, but Kansas football can now at least be invited to the bowl party after netting their sixth win of the 2022 college football season.

Kansas is bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. What a time to be alive. — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 5, 2022

Kansas football was already trending in this direction after a hot start to the season. The Jayhawks won each of their first five games of the year but then lost three games in a row, beginning in a 38-31 home loss to then-No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs. Then Kansas football lost to the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman and then to the Baylor Bears in Waco. After a bye, Kansas football woke up and took down the struggling Cowboys, who, a week ago, got crushed in a 48-0 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. With fresher bodies and an opponent that had seemingly been softened up by that loss to Kansas State, Kansas football took advantage of those factors plus the fact that it’s playing at home to clinch bowl eligibility.

The last time Kansas football played in a bowl game was way back in 2008 when they squared off with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Insight Bowl. The Jayhawks won that game, 42-21, to finish the season with an 8-5 record. Since then, the Jayhawks failed to win more than four games in a season until now.

Kansas can add to its win total next Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.