A former teacher at Donda Academy has filed a lawsuit against the artist formerly known as Kanye West, claiming that he was fired after raising concerns about the poor conditions at the school. Isaiah Meadows alleges that students at Donda Academy and Yeezy Christian Academy, where he served as an assistant principal, were exposed to the elements due to the lack of window coverings and a skylight without glass, Complex shares.

According to Billboard, Meadows stated in the suit that “in the middle of the main classroom, a skylight was left without glass inevitably allowing rain to fall directly inside, where water would soak into the floor, which would lead to a moldy smell for the next few days.” The suit further alleges that Kanye West expressed his dislike for glass, resulting in an intentional absence of glass on the skylight.

Meadows' lawsuit, handled by a law firm running a separate suit from three other teachers with similar allegations, claims that he was terminated after raising concerns about the school's management. The suit also highlights serious wiring issues and an electrical fire near the student eating area, which allegedly started due to exposed wires laid atop the ground. Additionally, the suit mentions a septic tank problem that caused frequent overflowing and a foul smell.

In addition to seeking back-pay, Meadows is requesting compensation for rent that the school had supposedly offered to pay for him to live near the school. As a teacher at Donda, he taught faith and physical education.

These allegations add to the ongoing legal challenges faced by Kanye West and his associated academies. The lawsuit sheds light on the alleged poor conditions and infrastructure issues at Donda Academy, implicating Kanye West in the decision to exclude glass from the skylight due to personal preference.