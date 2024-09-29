The trade

The deal is still being finalized, but we know most of the players involved.

New York Knicks receive: Towns.

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Randle, DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and a 2025 Detroit Pistons first-round pick (protected).

The Charlotte Hornets are also involved as a third team to facilitate this blockbuster deal. At the end of the day for the Knicks, this move was about consolidating talent and competing with the upper echelon of the NBA talent pool, and it better positions the Knicks to do so this year and beyond.

What Knicks are giving up in Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo

Between Randle and DiVincenzo, the Knicks are giving up 39.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. They are losing their first multi-time All-Star since Carmelo Anthony, as well as the guy who made the team’s most important shot since 1999 (Allan Houston and/or Larry Johnson).

But for all the good that Randle added, he was an unreliable contributor. His defensive effort was inconsistent and he held the ball for too long on too many occasions. He butted heads with fans, and he is more turnover prone than you’d like from your second-best offensive player.

All of the aforementioned flaws were more than acceptable because Randle is a big, versatile player who can create his own shot. That’s a valuable skill on the Knicks, where Brunson is the only other (albeit better) shot creator. And it’s something they’ll have to look to replace given that Towns is less adept than Randle off the dribble .

Losing DiVincenzo is even harder to stomach. He is a hard-nosed player, a pesky defender, and a knockdown shooter (40.1% on three-pointers in 2023-24).

But he was so much more: He was grit personified, he snarled after made buckets, and he went nose-to-nose with Joel Embiid, who is nearly a foot taller. Frankly, DiVincenzo captured the hearts of New Yorkers. Put differently, he was a modern-day John Starks, and that’s incredibly tough to replace.

What Knicks are adding in Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns is a superstar worth this type of a move. He is a four-time All-Star and possibly the best shooting big man of all time. He also fills two very important needs: He gives New York a legit seven-footer to start the season, taking the pressure off Michell Robinson to return too quickly. KAT also provides a floor-spacing big, something the Knicks sorely needed in the 2024 postseason.

It's worth mentioning that Robinson presents his own challenges (see his recent social media activity). But Towns’ presence changes the team's look and feel. He will create even more space for Jalen Brunson to operate.

Think about team shooting for a moment. New York's projected opening night starting lineup presents a number of matchup problems given their respective three-point shoot. Let's reflect on their shooting last season: Brunson (40.1%), OG Anunoby (39.4%), Josh Hart (31.0%), Mikal Bridges (37.2%), and Towns (41.6%). That should result in an incredibly well-spaced offense that requires defenders to remain tethered to their assignments, and it opens up a world of possibilities in the pick-and-roll.

Of course, defense is a concern, especially on a Tom Thiboduea team. But Thibodeau is familiar with Towns, having coached him in Minnesota. So, it's unlikely he signs off on Towns if there is that much doubt about his defensive chops. Further, while defensive concerns are valid, Towns is replacing Randle, a guy who was notoriously flaky in his commitment to the defensive end of the floor.

Does KAT trade hurt Knicks' personality?

It’s fair to harp on the Villanova connection and what this might do to the team’s chemistry. But Leon Rose and the Knicks’ front office have earned fans’ trust and patience.

But what if there was even more reason to make this move? Rumors began swirling almost immediately after the deal was reported that DiVincenzo was unhappy with the idea of taking on a smaller role and less enthusiastic about the Villanova reunion that Brunson, Bridges, and Hart appear to be. That's disconcerting.