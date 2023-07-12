Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson made some controversial comments about his girlfriend's attire. Since then, he came under fire for critiquing her. Now, he's opening up about how he held Palmer to a “perfect standard” in a recent interview, per People.

On the latest episode of Palmer's podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson said it was initially hard with their relationship in the public eye. “At first, it definitely was hard because it could all be very overwhelming. It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first,” he said, to which Palmer agreed.

“And it's like, you almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect,” Jackson said. “And so, it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well. So, any moment of flaw on my side or on your side it was World War III because it's like…”

“— And now the world sees us,” Palmer finished.

“Exactly,” Jackson said.

More on their relationship, Palmer admitted, “Its a lot of pressure, because we are very proud and there are things that we want to share…at the same time we do want to be able to maintain the privacy of our relationship, and I feel like we’ve done such a good job at being able to do that.”

Jackson came under fire for his comment on Palmer's attire, saying, “It's the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

He doubled down on the comment, adding, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he continued. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

On Friday, Palmer responded, albeit indirectly: “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍.”