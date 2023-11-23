It is the battle for the Governor's Cup as we continue our College Football odds series with a Kentucky-Louisville prediction and pick.

It is the battle for the Governor's Cup as Kentucky faces Louisville. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Kentucky-Louisville prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

This will be the 35th meeting between the two schools for the Governor's Cup. Kentucky leads the all-time series 19-15. After playing in 1912, the rivalry took a break from 1916 through 1921. It also took a break from 1925 to 1993. Since the 1994 season, the two have played every year since except for the 2020 season as the game was cancelled due to Covid. Kentucky has won the last four meetings though.

Kentucky enters the game sitting at 6-5 on the year. While they will be going to a bowl game, it has been a struggle of late for the Wildcats. They have lost five of their last six games, with the only win being over Mississippi State. Last time out, they fell to South Carolina. While they were down 10-0 after the first quarter, Kentucky took a 14-10 lead in the third quarter. In the fourth, South Carolina would score, and win the game 17-14.

Meanwhile, Louisville will be playing for an ACC title next week and has an outside shot to make the College Football Playoffs. They come into the game 10-1 on the year. The only loss was a lot at Pittsburgh 38-21 in their seventh game of the season. Since then they have won four straight games, including beating Miami last week. With the game tied late in the fourth, Jack Plummer hit Kevin Coleman for a 58-yard score to give the Cardinals a 38-31 lead they would hold onto.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kentucky-Louisville Odds

Kentucky: +7.5 (-108)

Louisville: -7.5 (-112)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Louisville Week 13

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread

The Kentucky offense this year is led by Devin Leary. He has completed 18- of 321 passes this year for 2,238 yards and 20 touchdowns. Still, he has nine interceptions on the year and 19 turnover-worthy passes. The last two weeks have not been his best. In the last two weeks, he has thrown for 330 yards and two scores combined, with two interceptions as well. He also fumbled once last week.

Kentucky does have a solid running back helping out this offense. Ray Davis has been great this year. On 171 attempts he has run for 987 yards. that is good for 5.8 yards per carry, while he also has 633 yards after first contact this year. Davis has also scored 12 times on the ground this year. Still, Davis has not run for over 100 yards since week seven against Missouri, but he does have four touchdowns since then.

The receiving game features Dane Key and Tayvion Robinson. Key comes into the game with 36 receptions for 523 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Robinsons has 36 receptions on the year for 501 yards and four scores as well. Ray Davis has also been good out of the backfield this year catching the ball. He has 267 yards this year with five touchdowns.

In the year, Kentucky ranks 40th in total defense. Still, they are 54th in terms of scoring defense on the year. Against the rush, Kentucky sits 20th in the nation, but they are 90th against the pass. The Kentucky pass rush has 27 sacks this year, with six of them coming from Deone Walker. He also has 37 quarterback pressures this year. In Coverage, Maxwell Hairston has been solid. He has five interceptions this year with one dropped interception but has allowed two touchdowns.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread

It is Jack Plummer who leads this attack for Louisville. He has been solid this year, completing 197 of 305 passes for 2,707 yards and 19 touchdowns. He does have ten interceptions on the year, with one each in the last two games. Despite the interception last game, he was still solid. Plummer completed 24 of 37 passes for 308 yards and three scores in the game.

The running game has been led by Jawhar Jordan this year. He comes into the game with 1,009 yards on the season with 11 touchdowns. Jordan has been solid after contact this year with 504 yards on first contact. Jordan has also forced 29 missed tackles on the year. Issac Guerendo has also been good at running the ball. He comes into the game with 585 yards on the year and eight scores.

The receiving game is led by Jamari Thrash. He comes into the game with 50 receptions on the year for 738 yards and six scores. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Kevin Coleman both have over 300 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Louisville ranks 21st in total defense this year while also sitting 17th in scoring defense. Against the rush, Louisville sits 12th in the nation, but they are 55th against the pass. The Louisville pass rush has generated 31 sacks this year. That is led by Ashton Gillotte who has eight of them. He also comes into the game with 56 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Mason Reiger also has five sacks this year. The stall run defense is led by TJ Quinn and Gillotte. Quinn has 20 stops for offensive failures this year, while Gillotte has 12 and forced two fumbles. In the secondary, it is Devin Neal who leads the way. He has four interceptions on the year but has allowed two touchdowns.

Final Kentucky-Louisville Prediction & Pick

The biggest worry for the Cardinals is looking ahead. They will be playing for an ACC title regardless, but they have motivation in this one. They could still play for a playoff spot if they win out. Kentucky is already bowl-eligible and has nothing more to play for other than winning the Governonr's Cup.

The biggest difference in this game will be on the ground. Kentucky has a great running back, but he has struggled against solid run defense. That is exactly what Louisville has. Further, Kentucky has not shown they can throw to keep the offense moving. Louisville will also attempt to move the ball on the ground, but if that fails, they can go to the air to get the win.

Final Kentucky-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Louisville -7.5 (-112)