Kevin Spacey, attending the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan, was rushed to the hospital amid fears of a heart attack after he felt his “entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” according to The Sun.

He underwent an MRI scan and series of tests at the Innova Diagnostic Clinic, and was ultimately given the all-clear to leave.

When he felt the symptoms, Spacey had been touring the Afrasiyab Museum in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand.

A source told The Sun that, “Mr. Spacey was taken to a medical centre over health concerns. He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart.”

Spacey elaborated on the health scare later that night while on stage for the film festival, telling the audience, “It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is – for all of us.”

“I experienced something here today that was unexpected,” Spacey continued. “I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds. I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the […] medical centre. I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI. Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm grateful it's not anything more serious.”

Kevin Spacey is attempting an acting comeback, after being found not guilty of nine counts of sexual assault earlier this year by a British court, but it's unclear if Hollywood is ready to welcome him back yet.