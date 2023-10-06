Khloe Kardashian's now-ex Tristan Thompson gets candid on how he treated her during their on-and-off relationship and his cheating in The Kardashians' latest episode, Buzzfeed reports.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center and power forward reflected on his relationship with Khloe over the years. Fans of the show know that the two have a complicated relationship, mostly centered on Tristan's many cheating scandals.

Just to recap, days before Khloe gave birth to their eldest child, True, in April 2018, Tristan was caught entering a hotel with a woman who seemed to have spent the night with him. A year later, he was again caught up in a scandal that involved Jordyn Woods, who was a friend of the Kardashian sisters. Khloe then broke up with Tristan due to his string of infidelities, but ended up giving him another chance.

This was a pattern than occurred numerous times until they finally ended things in 2021.

The most recent cheating scandal was when the couple was secretly engaged and about to welcome their second child through a surrogate. The athlete had another baby with a personal trainer, Maralee Nichols. Khloe learned about this along “with the rest of the world” online through legal documents that were filed by Nichols.

In spite of how “devastated” she was about Thompson's repeated infidelities and now a secret child, she explained that she has chosen to remain amicable with him for their children's sake. Their second child, Tatum, was born in July.

Khloe claimed that she and Thompson are strictly friends and co-parents. Then Tristan ended up moving into her home temporarily early this year. His mother, Andrea, died of a sudden heart attack, and the roof of his house collapsed during construction. Tristan and his younger brother Amari, who has severe epilepsy requiring round-the-clock care, have been staying with her until he figures out their housing situation.

So the temporary housemates ended up having a heart-to-heart conversation, with Tristan starting by thanking Khloe for her generosity. The talk turned more serious when Thompson addressed how he's afraid that his kids will grow up to feel “embarrassed” having him as a father because of everything he's done. He went on to say that his mother's death was what got him to reflect on why he's “hurt people” he loves. Then he proceeded to address his issues with Khloe.

“The thing that always sticks in my mind is, I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend…How come I meet my person. How come I've done so much wrong things? Why put you through that?” he asked.

In a confessional, Khloe said that she is unmoved by Tristan's declaration because he's said it before and nothing will change her feelings about his infidelity and other scandals. She says it has traumatized her.

While Khloe isn't justifying anything he's done, she hoped that Tristan wants to change for himself and “not because there's a prize at the end of it.”

As their conversation wound down, Khloe Kardashian told Tristan Thompson that since they're going to be in each other's lives forever because of their kids, “I'm gonna make sure it's as nice as possible for me.”