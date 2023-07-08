Rumors have been swirling about a potential romance between NFL superstar Tom Brady and reality TV icon Kim Kardashian. The speculation began after the two were seen together at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's extravagant all-white party. However, sources close to the situation have shed some light on the matter, revealing that the pair had minimal interaction during the event, Yahoo reveals.

According to insiders, Brady and Kardashian exchanged brief greetings upon her arrival at the party, but their interaction remained limited throughout the evening. Contrary to initial reports, a second source confirmed that the two barely spoke or even said hello. It seems that any potential connection between them was not a focal point of the event.

Nevertheless, People magazine has reported that Kardashian expressed a crush on the seven-time Super Bowl champion later in the evening. After consuming a significant number of shots, the 42-year-old reality star allegedly confided in her friends about her admiration for Brady. However, it is important to note that these statements were made in the context of a festive celebration, and the level of seriousness behind them remains unclear.

Despite these revelations, a third source close to the situation has clarified that no romantic involvement exists between Kardashian and Brady. The two share a friendship and mutual respect for one another, with no intentions of taking their relationship beyond that. The insider explained that Kardashian is currently focused on her children and her business ventures, indicating that she is not actively seeking a romantic commitment.

Representatives for Brady have previously stated that there is no romantic connection between him and Kardashian. These denials were supported by a source close to Kardashian, who reaffirmed that their interaction at the party was simply that of friends and business associates.