ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings open their season as they visit the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Sabres prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Kings will be looking to make the playoffs once again this year. They were third in the Pacific Division and seventh in the Western Conference. Last year, then interim coach, Jim Hiller, would lead them to a final record of 44-27-11. The Kings would face the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. There they would fall in the series 4-1.

The Buffalo Sabres enter the game at 0-2 already on the season. They played their first two of the season in Chezchia. They would fall in both games, losing the first one 4-1 to the Devils, and then falling 3-1 in the second game.

Here are the Kings-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Sabres Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -118

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Kings vs Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings return their top line of Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, and Alex Laferriere. Kempe led the team in points last year. He has 28 goals and 47 assists in 77 games last year. He led the team with 75 points last year. Further, he was solid on the power play, with five goals and 22 assists. Kempe also scored three times shorthanded plus he had an assist. Kopitar was third on the team in points, having 26 goals, 44 assists, and 70 total points. He has nine goals and 14 assists on the power play. Finally, Laferrier had 12 goals and 11 assists last year.

The second line will feature Kevin Fiala. Fiala was second on the team in points last year. He had 29 goals and 44 assists last year, good for his 73 points. Further, he led the team on the power play, having 11 goals and 19 assists on the power play. He will be joined by Warren Foegele coming in from the Edmonton Oilers. Foegele had 20 goals and 21 assists for the Oilers last year. Trevor Moore led the team in goals last year with 31 and will anchor the third line for this Kings attack.

Darcy Kuemper will be making his debut with the Kings in this one. He was 13-14-3 with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage last year for the Washington Capitals.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres top line is led by JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch. Tuch was tied for the team lead in points, having 22 goals, 37 assists, and 59 total points in 75 games. He has two goals and nine assists on the power play. Tuch has an assist in the first two games of the year. Tage Thompson was also solid last year. He has 29 goals, 37 assists, and a total of 56 points. He also had nine goals and seven assists on the power play. Thompson scored once in the two games. Finally, JJ Peterka scored 28 times with 22 assists in 82 games last year. Peterka has an assist in the first two games, but may not play in this one due to an injury.

The Sabres also bring back Rasmus Dahlin on the blue line. He was tied for the team lead in points. Dahlin had 20 goals and 39 assists last year, including six goals and 14 assists on the power play. Further, Dylan Cozens also returns for the second line. He was fifth on the team in points last year. He had 18 goals and 29 assists last year. Further, he had two goals and eight assists on the power play. Cozens also scored three times short-handed.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be tending the twine for the Sabres in this one. He allowed three goals on 22 shots in his first game of the year, taking the loss to the Devils.

Final Kings-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Kings are favored in terms of odds in their first game of the NHL season. The Kings will be sending Darcy Keumper to guard the goal in his debut with the team. He played in just 33 games last year, his fewest percentage-wise since the 2019-2020 season. This will be his second stint with the Kings. He was 10-1-3 last time he was with the Kings before being traded during the 2017-18 season. He played against the Sabres twice last season. He gave up three goals on 31 shots, making one start and one relief appearance. He took the win in the one start. The Kings have more firepower, with now three lines of scoring options. They will be able to keep the Sabres scoring potential down in this one and take the win on the road.

Final Kings-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-118)