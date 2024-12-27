ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of NBA action as we head to the Eastern Conference for the continuation of this season series. The New York Knicks will visit the Washington Wizards for the second game of their season meetings, New York leading 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Wizards prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings and will face the Orlando Magic to open this current road trip. Their most recent win came over the Spurs on Christmas Day to the tune of 117-114, notching their fifth consecutive win. They'll look to advance to 2-0 against the Wizards this season.

The Washington Wizards currently have the fewest wins in the NBA at just five, but winning their most recent game 113-110 against the Charlotte Hornets. Three of their five wins on the season have come during the last ten games as they're hoping to finally turn things around and shake this current funk.

Here are the Knicks-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Wizards Odds

New York Knicks: -11.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -650

Washington Wizards: +11.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +480

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:0o p.m. PT

TV: MSG Network, Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks put together a solid defensive performance against the Spurs on Christmas Day and while they weren't able to stop Victor Wembanyama from scoring 41 points, they did a great job of keeping the rest of the San Antonio roster in check. Even more impressive was New York's ability to find offense outside of the paint and avoid the defensive presence of Wembanyama inside. Mikal Bridges was the hero with his 42 points on 6-9 shooting from three. When he's on his game, the Knicks are a very tough team to keep pace with.

Jalen Brunson also added nine assists during the game and he's been a much more willing passer this season with weapons like Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns available to take some of the scoring load off his shoulders. Still, he totaled a team-high 26 points last time they faced the Wizards and following their previous 134-106 blowout, we should be in for much of the same as the Knicks continue their scorching hot play.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

While not much has gone right for the Wizards this season, they're actually 2-2 over their last four games and took down the Hornets in a thriller their last time out. Jordan Poole had a team-high 25 points and put the Wizards ahead with 8.1 seconds left with a clutch three-pointer. While they're making due with Kyle Kuzma out of the lineup, this could be an upcoming stretch of games where we see Jordan Poole return to a previous form and turn in some massive scoring performances.

The Wizards have also been seeing tremendous production from Bilal Coulibaly with 13.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 3.5 APG while averaging 34.7 minutes of action. He's constantly on the floor for the Wizards and he's capable of keeping this offense moving with his willingness to pass the ball and do some of the dirty work on the defensive end. Expect him to continue keeping this offense steady as Jordan Poole looks to heat up from the field once again.

Final Knicks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are coming into this matchup as the clear betting favorites and they handled the Wizards 134-106 the first time they met this season. With the Knicks riding a five-game winning streak, I don't suspect much will change as Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson will both have advantageous matchups during this one.

While the Wizards have been playing better as of late, they're still struggling to find consistent offense without Kyle Kuzma on the floor and they simply don't have the firepower to keep up with a team like the Knicks. Furthermore, the Knicks defense has been locking teams down lately and points may be at a premium for the Wizards.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the New York Knicks to pick up a win on the road. They're 15-14 ATS and 8-8 ATS when playing on the road. They're also 18-9 when billed as the betting favorites, so we like another blowout against Washington in this one.

Final Knicks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -11.5 (-114)