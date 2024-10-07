ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 9: Artem Vakhitov vs. Islem Masraf continues with a fight between Kody Steele and Chasen Blair in the lightweight division. Steele is an undefeated prospect who has won all six of his fights coming into his shot on the Contender Series meanwhile, Blair is stepping in on short notice with wins in each of his last three fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Steele-Blair prediction and pick.

Kody Steele (6-0) was originally scheduled to face off against Quemuel Ottoni but he withdrew from the fight moments before he was supposed to make the walk due to a panic attack. He has been running through the competition on the regional scene winning all six of his professional bouts with 4 of them by finish. He is coming off a brutal knockout victory over Alejandro Martinez at Fury FC 89 in his last fight. Steele will be looking to remain unbeaten and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Chasen Blair.

Chasen Blair (6-2) gets the biggest opportunity of his career when he steps inside the Octagon on Tuesday night as a winner in each of his last three fights. He has won all six of his fights inside the distance. Blair will be looking to extend his winning streak to four in a row and secure his spot on the UFC roster when he takes on Kody Steele on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Kody Steele-Chasen Blair Odds

Kody Steele: -245

Chasen Blair: +185

Why Kody Steele Will Win

Kody Steele is an undefeated prospect who comes into this fight winning all six of his fights with four of them coming by finish. He is coming off a brutal third-round knockout of Alejandro Martinez in his last fight which set him up for his shot on the Contender Series. Now, Steele will fight his stiffest competition to date when he takes on Chasen Blair on Tuesday night.

Steele is a high-level BJJ black belt that has won numerous tournaments during his career on the mats. He brought that grappling pressure into his MMA fights as he utilized his takedowns to set up his striking. While he is a grappler first and foremost, it’s his striking that has made leaps and bounds since his professional debut. Steele is very comfortable on the feet as much as he is on the ground to the point where he has knocked out 4 of his 6 opponents.

In this matchup against Blair, while Steele is very comfortable fighting on the feet it will be in his best interest to get his grappling going early and often in this fight. This will be Blair’s second fight in three weeks and having him defend takedowns early will zap away at his gas tank to help him down the stretch snatching the submission and securing his spot on the UFC’s lightweight roster.

Why Chasen Blair Will Win

Chasen Blair is poised to upset Kody Steele and secure a UFC contract in Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Blair’s impressive 6-2 professional record, coupled with his diverse finishing abilities, makes him a formidable opponent for the highly-touted Steele.

Blair’s experience fighting under the Cage Warriors banner has prepared him for high-pressure situations, giving him a mental edge in this crucial matchup. His knockout power and submission skills present a dual threat that Steele may struggle to handle. With four KO/TKO finishes and two submission victories, Blair has demonstrated his ability to end fights decisively a quality Dana White highly values.

The step up in competition for Steele works in Blair’s favor, as he represents a significant challenge that could expose any weaknesses in Steele’s game. Blair’s training at Studio 540 and MMA Fight Academy in California has likely sharpened his skills across all aspects of MMA, preparing him for this career-defining opportunity.

In what promises to be an electrifying contest, Blair’s well-rounded skill set, finishing instincts, and hunger for success will likely propel him to victory and earn him the coveted UFC contract.

Final Kody Steele-Chasen Blair Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fantastic scrap between these two lightweight competitors. Steele is at his best when he can mix in the takedowns to complement the power he has on the feet meanwhile, Blair wants to just press the action and put the pressure on Steele to land his strikes at range and mix in his grappling as well. Ultimately, expect Steele to look good early in this fight where he will be the one pressing forward throwing heavy hooks until he’s able to land a thunderous right that sits down Blair to where Steele pounces on him snatching up a neck and getting the submission victory to get the win and the UFC contract.

Final Kody Steele-Chasen Blair Prediction & Pick: Kody Steele (-245)