The Seattle Kraken continues an east-coast swing as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Kraken come into the 12-13-1 on the year, sitting sixth in the Pacific Division. They have won just two of their last five overall. Last time out, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes. The Kraken scored just 19 seconds into the game, but the game would be tied at two in the third period. Then, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev would both light the lamp, and the Kraken would take the 4-2 win.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 9-10-7 this year, sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division. They have lost four of their last five overall, and last time out they faced the Montreal Canadiens. After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens took the lead in the second, but the Islanders tied it up. This would lead to overtime, where Nick Suzuki would win the game for the Canadiens.

Here are the Kraken-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Islanders Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +106

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 5.5 (-106)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How To Watch Kraken vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been led by Jared McCann this year. The second-line forward has scored ten goals this year while adding 13 assists on the season. He also has two goals and three assists on the power play. He is joined by Andre Burakovsky. Burakovsky has a goal and eight assists on the year, with three of the assists coming on the power play. The line is rounded out by Yanni Gourde. Gourde has four goals and eight assists this year.

The top line is led by Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz has six goals and nine assists on the year. He is joined by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers. Bjorkstrand has six goals and nine assists on the year, while Beniers has four goals and nine assists on the year. Still, much of the production for the Kraken comes from the blue line. Ryker Evans has three goals and 13 assists, tied for third on the team in points. He is tied with Chandler Stephenson, who has two goals and 14 assists on the year.

Joey Daccord is expected to be in the net for the Seattle Kraken in this one. He is 11-6-1 on the year with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Daccord is tied for sixth in the NHL in wins this year while sitting 12th in save percentage and goals-against average. Last time out was a solid bounce back from two back-to-back poor starts. He gave up two goals on 19 shots in the win over the Hurricanes.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line features Bo Horvat. Horvat has five goals and 12 assists this year. Still, he has not been a power play factor, with just one goal and one assist on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Lee has 11 goals and nine assists on the year, while Pageau has five goals and five assists this year.

The second line is led by Kyle Palmieri. He is first on the team in points, having ten goals and ten assists this year. Palmieri also has a goal and two assists on the power play. He is joined by Brock Nelson and Maxim Tsyplakov. Nelson comes into the game with ten goals and seven assists this year. Tsyplakov has three goals and ten assists on the year. Finally, Noah Dobson has been great from the blue line. He has a goal and ten assists this year, with four assists on the power play this year.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He is 6-6-4 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He is ninth in the NHL in goals-against average and eighth in save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 25 of 27 shots but took the overtime loss.

Final Kraken-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Kraken come into this NHL game as underdogs to the Islanders. The Kraken has scored just 2.85 goals per game and is 30th in the NHL on the power play. Still, they have played some solid defense, sitting 14th in the NHL in goals against per game. Further, the Islanders have not scored well, scoring just 2.50 goals per game while sitting 32nd in the NHL on the power play. Still, they have been solid on defense, allowing a 12th-ranked 2.92 goals per game. With both teams struggling to score, and two solid goaltenders, take the under in this one.

Final Kraken-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-114)