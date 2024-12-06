Kylie Kelce shared her emotional response upon learning that her second child would be a girl. Kylie launched her podcast, “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,” on Thursday in the first episode she was very vulnerable about her reaction to her second pregnancy news.

Kylie is married to former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and they share three daughters. The couple announced in November that they are expecting a fourth baby girl.

“I’m not big on gender reveals because, I believe, there’s always some level of bias, whether you realize it or not,” Kylie said on her debut episode. “When we found out we were having Ellie and Ellie was a girl, I cried for a solid 30 minutes.”

Kylie added that it was a raw emotion that she felt after subconsciously convincing her of a different response to the baby's sex.

“I’m not talking about that I was sad,” she said of finding out the gender of her daughter Elliotte (“Ellie”). “I’m talking about a full heaving cry for 30 minutes because I felt different in the beginning of that pregnancy and I had somehow convinced myself in my subconscious not even knowingly that it was a boy. So when I heard that it was a girl, I completely lost it.”

While she had a vulnerable response to the news, she loves her baby girl.

“To be clear, I hold only the slightest bit of guilt about that because then we met Ellie, she was the sweetest, most lovely little girl, and she still is,” Kylie said. “I always tell people we want healthy babies. Everyone thinks we went for a fourth to try for a boy. I knew we were going to get a girl.”

Kylie Kelce Announces Podcast

Kylie announced her podcast last month and revealed why she decided to go into the medium.

“I decided to start this because, quite frankly, I was sick of hearing all the speculation and tabloid articles, all the nonsense and noise and I figured why not just come out and have a conversation with you guys myself?” Kylie said in the video. “Because at the end of the day, I'm not going to lie. We'll talk about topics like parenting, entertainment, sports, and I have absolutely no business talking to the guests we're going to have on.”

According to PEOPLE, Kylie's podcast will be produced by the same team that runs Travis Kelce's and Jason's podcast New Heights.

“Not going to lie, I'm very excited,” she added.