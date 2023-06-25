LA FC and Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our LA FC-Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Los Angeles FC (9-5-3) is performing well in the USA's Major League Soccer, losing just thrice in 17 games. The Falcons shrugged off a six-game winless run with a two-game winning streak, including a 1-0 win against Seattle last timeout.

Vancouver (5-7-5) is enjoying a good season, clinching a playoff qualification spot in the West. The Whitecaps are coming off a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati. The Village looks for its first win on the road after seven games.

Here are the LA FC-Vancouver Whitecaps soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: LA FC-Vancouver Whitecaps Odds

Los Angeles FC: -200

Vancouver Whitecaps: +440

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -205

Under 2.5 Goals: +164

How to Watch LA FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

TV: RDS, TSN4, TSN1

Stream: RDS App, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

Why LA FC Can Beat Vancouver Whitecaps

The Falcons have been doing well in the MLS, securing the fifth-best record in USA's top flight. They are now on top of the Western Conference, overtaking Saint Louis City and Seattle. LA FC has nine wins, five draws, and three losses in the domestic league. They were unsuccessful in hoisting the CONCACAF Champions League trophy over Mexican team Leon. They also had a Round of 16 exit in the US Open Cup against LA Galaxy.

After a six-game run of bad results, LA FC has been winning in the past two games. The Falcons glided past Sporting Kansas (1-2) and Seattle Sounders (1-0). Their last matchup with the Sounders showed that the Black and Gold had 48% possession, 14 total shots, and eight corner kicks. Along with 83% accurate passing and nine shots inside the box, LA FC scored one goal in the game. Kwadwo Opoku's pass that led to Mateusz Bogusz's goal in the opening minute was the only score in the game.

In 17 games in the MLS, LA FC is averaging 15.6 total shots, 12.6 successful dribbles, 6.6 corner kicks, and 1.5 goals per game. This resulted in 26 goals scored and 14 assists. In the defensive end, the team averages 19.3 tackles, 9/5 interceptions, and 15.6 clearances. The Gold and Black have secured seven clean sheets and made an average of 2.6 goalkeeper saves per game.

LA FC has a 6-2-1 record in the Banc of California Stadium, putting in 16 goals and allowing just six in nine games. A loss against Houston Dynamo halted the Falcon's seven-game unbeaten run at home. However, they will be building a series of wins in front of the home fans after a good result against Seattle. Moreover, LA FC has beaten Vancouver by 3-0 scorelines in both legs of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals, where Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela have bagged two goals each.

The Los Angeles FC manager Steve Cherundolo has several absentees in this game. Maxime Crepeau, Sergi Palencia, and Aaron Long are out with injuries. Jesus Murillo is out on international duty with Colombia. Kellyn Acosta and Timothy Tillman are questionable as they deal with lower extremity injuries.

Gabon forward Denis Bouanga leads the team with 10 goals with one assist in the MLS. Carlos Vela has five goals and four assists for the team. Kwadwo Opoku has four goal contributions, while each of Mateusz Bogusz and Stipe Biuk has three goal involvements in this tournament. John McCarthy has six clean sheets in this tourney.

Why Vancouver Whitecaps Can Beat LA FC

Vancouver has a 5-7-5 record in the MLS, getting 22 points from 17 games. They scored 27 goals and gave up 21, owning a +6 goal differential. They are ninth in the West, securing the last playoff qualification spot with Austin.

The Blue and White dispelled a chance to get a loss as they forced a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati last time out. In that match, Vancouver Whitecaps had 53% possession and 11 shots on goal with three on target. On the other side, Cincinnati had 10 attempts on goal with three on target. Luciano Acosta's effort in the 83rd minute, thanks to an assist by Matthew Miazga, was equalized by Ryan Gauld six minutes later. Ryan Raposo and Pedro Vite got yellow cards for Vancouver.

Furthermore, Vanni Sartini’s side remains unbeaten in the last four games. This includes a victory at the Canadian Championship, where the Village won 2-1 over CF Montreal. The Whitecaps are hoping to extend their unbeaten streak. Vancouver hopes to improve its away form, where they are yet to secure a win. They have a 0-3-4 record on the road, scoring six goals and capturing three points in seven games. In addition, the Blue and White will also avoid a repeat of 3-0 losses to LA FC in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.

In contrast to their position in the Western Conference’s ranking, Vancouver Whitecaps actually have the sixth-best defensive line in the business. Aside from the hosts, only Saint Louis, Seattle, and Dallas have fewer goals conceded in the West. The Whitecaps also average 17.6 tackles, 10.6 interceptions, and 16.2 clearances per match.

The Blue-and-White is figuring things out offensively, and they seem to be doing well after scoring 10 goals in the last four games. Brian White, Ryan Gauld, and Simon Becher are solid in the forward spots, pouring in 13 combined goals. Pedro Vite and Julian Gressel have been excellent in their midfield roles in a 4-3-3 formation.

The Village will be without Russel Teibert who has left knee pain. Tristan Blackmon is questionable as he deals with a right heel contusion. Gressel, Ali Ahmed, and Javain Brown are also absent as they play in international friendly games for their nation.

Final LA FC-Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction & Pick

Both clubs have been solid in the Western Conference. However, the Falcons have already beaten the Whitecaps twice this season in another tourney. A repeat of the results is likely, with LA FC gaining the win again in a high-scoring fashion.

Final LA FC-Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction & Pick: LA FC (-200), Over 2.5 goals (-205)