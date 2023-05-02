Barcelona and Osasuna meet in the Spanish top flight! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Barcelona-Osasuna prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Osasuna enters this game with a fresh loss after getting two wins in a row. Real Sociedad humbled Osasuna in their visit to Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, scoring twice while getting a clean sheet. Getting the crucial three points on enemy turf will put Osasuna into eighth place in Spain’s top flight.

Here are the Barcelona-Osasuna soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Barcelona-Osasuna Odds

FC Barcelona: -650

Osasuna: +1500

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 Goals: -178

Under 2.5 Goals: +146

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Osasuna

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: Bet 365, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Barcelona Can Beat Osasuna

FC Barcelona is at the top of the league table at the moment, earning 79 of the possible 96 points. After a defeat from the Copa del Rey from rivals Real Madrid, the Blaugrana got draws with Getafe and Girona. Barca went back with a win over Atletico Madrid but lost 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano. Regardless, Barca bounced back with a 4-0 demolition against Real Betis while securing a clean sheet. Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, and Raaphinha were in their scoring mood in that game while Guido Rodriguez’s own goal added another one for Barcelona.

The Blaugrana will look to close the remaining games in May with wins to get the title of Spain’s domestic top flight, and they hope to preserve their excellent performance as hosts. Xavi’s side earned 39 of the possible 48 points in 16 games while playing at Spotify Camp Nou, which stands as the best record in La Liga. Barca definitely knows how to outplay Osasuna, winning 15 and drawing three of the last 20 fixtures. Lewandowski leads the La Liga with 19 goals and he is the joint leader in assists with Raphinha with six. Ousmane Dembele has 10 goal contributions for the Catalan outfit.

Their last game back in November gave them a 1-2 win at the Estadio El Sadar. The Catalan outfit had a 53% ball possession with a 9 to 15 total shot disadvantage, as well as a 6-3 edge on corner kicks. Pedri and Raphinha scored in that game.

Xavi will not see Sergi Roberto on the pitch for this fixture. Dembele, Franck Kessie, Alejandro Balde, and Ferran Torres should be careful as they have four yellow cards already.

Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Gavi are primed to take forward duties, while Xavi will employ three midfielders in Sergio Busquets, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong. Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde will take wing-back responsibilities.

Why Osasuna Can Beat Barcelona

The visitors have had mixed results in the league since the turn of the new year but remain on the hunt for European football. The Gorritxoak lost 0-2 against Real Sociedad in their last game. Osasuna had 13 total shots and four corner kicks in that game, but they found it hard to find goals. Real Soc made 13 tackles and 31 clearances, an early own-goal from Sergio Herrera in the sixth minute, and a last-minute goal from Takefusa Kubo. Osasuna is ninth in the league table with 44 points from 32 matches. Sixth-placed Real Betis only holds a five-point buffer over Los Rojillos.

Osasuna has put themselves in a strong position to challenge Real Madrid in this season’s Copa del Rey final. They have won over CD Fuentes, CD Arnedo, Gimnastic de Tarragona, Real Betis, Sevilla, and Athletic Bilbao to get to that stage. Regardless, OSA should also not lose focus on Spain’s top domestic flight in the coming weeks, with the team preparing to take on Almeria, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club Bilbao, Getafe, and Girona in the coming weeks.

Osasuna is bidding to avoid a league double defeat from Barca this season. They last won in 2020 against Barcelona when they recorded a 1-2 victory in Camp Nou. Jose Manuel Arnaiz and Roberto Torres scored the goals for OSA during that game.

Jagoba Arrasate will need his squad to perform their season statistics of 11.8 total shots, 4.2 corner kicks, and 0.9 goals per contest. Osasuna has captured four wins and seven draws in 16 games played on the road, equivalent to 19 points. Chimy Avila has tallied seven goals to lead the Little Reds. Five players have two assists each for OSA. Each of Aimar Oroz and Kike Braja has six goal contributions for the Pamplona-based club.

Jon Moncayola is suspended in this game, while Darko Brasanac is out. David Garcia currently has a doubtful status. Avila, Ruben Garcia, and Ante Budimir will partner up front as the forwards. Lucas Torro, Moi Gomez, and Pablo Ibanez Lumbreras should link up in the midfield.

Final Barcelona-Osasuna Prediction & Pick

Both clubs will be hitting their reset buttons as they clash this May. Osasuna may pose some threats against Barcelona, but the hopes will certainly take the win to remain unbeaten in Camp Nou.

Final Barcelona-Osasuna Prediction & Pick: Barcelona (-650), Over 2.5 goals (-178)