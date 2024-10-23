NBA history was made when Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James came onto the court with LeBron James as the first father-son duo to ever appear together in a game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While it was no doubt a special moment for the rookie in Bronny James, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had some tough criticism for the 20-year old.

Green was on his self-titled podcast where he spoke about the two coming onto the court together during the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves, 110-103. He would say that while it was great to see him out there with his father, he needs to be better at his game since Green knows the USC product knows how to play the sport.

“My only thing with Bronny is this, brother if you’re going to fail, and I actually said to him, if you're going to fail, fail on your terms,” Green said. “You know how to play basketball because some of this time I’m watching you and you’re acting like you don’t know how to play basketball. The one thing I know you know how to do, is you know how to play basketball bro. If you’re going to fail, fail becase you failed playing like you know how to play, don’t fail because you ain’t doing what you know how to do.”

James only played three minutes Tuesday where he entered in with his father as he attempted two shot attempts, one from three, but didn't score a single point while collecting one rebound. He did show a glimpse of his defensive capability, even at one point forcing star Anthony Edwards to miss a mid-range jumper guarded by Bronny.

Draymond Green defends Lakers' Bronny James from high expectations

James was drafted in the second round of the last NBA Draft with the 55th overall pick by the Lakers where Green would defend the rookie. He said that with where he was drafted, people shouldn't expect a star-making performance right from the jump which is setting the standards too high.

“People want to act like the 55th pick that if his name wasn’t LeBron James Jr. they wouldn’t care, they wouldn’t know,” Green said. “They want to act like ah man look he had a bad game, what did you expect by the way from the 55th pick.”

Besides Green giving advice for Bronny James to not be hesitant when out on the floor and play like he knows how, he also speaks about the attention he has been receiving due to the relation of his father. While someone would say it's a positive, Green would call out the fans for cheering every time the rookie had the ball in his hands.

“The last thing I’m going to say about Bronny is this, when he gets the ball stop f—ing cheering like he don’t know how to play and like he’s not in the NBA,” Green said. “You make it so much harder when an NBA player gets the ball and the crowd cheers. Like I’m an NBA player let me go play because you’re making this like it’s some phenomenon when I’m on the court.”

The Lakers start the season 1-0 as their next contest is against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.