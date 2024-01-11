The EA FC 24 Team of The Week 17 (FC 24 TOTW 17) released this week, with Lautaro Martinez leading the pack. Other notable names on the list include Frenkie De Jong, Theo Hernandez, and Ivan Martin. For newcomers, The FC 24 Team of The Week, or FC 24 TOTW, is a weekly program that celebrates the best players of the week across the globe. Overall, the players are selected based on their recent performances.
FC 24 Team of The Week 17 – All FC 24 TOTW 17 Players
Temperatures may be dropping in some parts of the world, but the football is just heating up.
Team of the Week 17 is available now in Ultimate Team in #FC24. pic.twitter.com/4SGWFylTLl
— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 10, 2024
- Lautaro Martinez, Inter – 89 OVR
- Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona – 88 OVR
- Mayra Ramirez, Levante Women – 87 OVR
- Theo Hernandez, Milan – 87 OVR
- Ivan Martin, Girona – 86 OVR
- Allessandro Buongiorno, Torino – 85 OVR
- Pepelu, Valencia – 84 OVR
- Alphonse Areola, West Ham United – 84 OVR
- Andre Consigli, Sassuolo – 84 OVR
- Cengiz Under, Fenebache – 84 OVR
- Sergio Camello, Rayo Vallecano – 83 OVR
- Bryan, Granada – 83 OVR
- Sheila, Atletico Madrid Women – 83 OVR
- Matt O'Riley, Celtic – 83 OVR
- Abdulkerim Bardakci, Galatasaray – 83 OVR
- Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting Lisbon – 83 OVR
- Nuno da Costa, Kasimpasa – 83 OVR – 83 OVR
- Costinha, Rio Ave – 83 OVR
Lautaro Martinez leads the pack in FC 24 TOTW 17. Overall, the elite Argentinian striker is likely the best player on a stacked roster that leads Serie A right now. His 16 goals tie or surpass the amount of other team totals this year (Verona, Empoli, Salernitana). Additionally, he leads the league in goals scored, with seven more scored than the current second place player. Overall, Lautaro definitely deserved a spot on the FC 24 TOTY 17.
Another notable name on the list this week includes Frenkie De Jong. The Barcelona midfielder continues to perform at a high level and contribute for his team. Barcelona currently ranks 3rd in LaLiga, roughly 7 points behind Girona and Real Madrid. However, plenty of time remains for this team to make a comeback. Overall, FC 24 TOTY 17 also featured a few Women's players, like Sheila and Mayra Ramirez.
