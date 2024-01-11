Other notable names on the list include Frenkie De Jong, Theo Hernandez, and Ivan Martin

The EA FC 24 Team of The Week 17 (FC 24 TOTW 17) released this week, with Lautaro Martinez leading the pack. Other notable names on the list include Frenkie De Jong, Theo Hernandez, and Ivan Martin. For newcomers, The FC 24 Team of The Week, or FC 24 TOTW, is a weekly program that celebrates the best players of the week across the globe. Overall, the players are selected based on their recent performances.

FC 24 Team of The Week 17 – All FC 24 TOTW 17 Players

Temperatures may be dropping in some parts of the world, but the football is just heating up. Team of the Week 17 is available now in Ultimate Team in #FC24. pic.twitter.com/4SGWFylTLl — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 10, 2024

Lautaro Martinez, Inter – 89 OVR

Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona – 88 OVR

Mayra Ramirez, Levante Women – 87 OVR

Theo Hernandez, Milan – 87 OVR

Ivan Martin, Girona – 86 OVR

Allessandro Buongiorno, Torino – 85 OVR

Pepelu, Valencia – 84 OVR

Alphonse Areola, West Ham United – 84 OVR

Andre Consigli, Sassuolo – 84 OVR

Cengiz Under, Fenebache – 84 OVR

Sergio Camello, Rayo Vallecano – 83 OVR

Bryan, Granada – 83 OVR

Sheila, Atletico Madrid Women – 83 OVR

Matt O'Riley, Celtic – 83 OVR

Abdulkerim Bardakci, Galatasaray – 83 OVR

Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting Lisbon – 83 OVR

Nuno da Costa, Kasimpasa – 83 OVR – 83 OVR

Costinha, Rio Ave – 83 OVR

Lautaro Martinez leads the pack in FC 24 TOTW 17. Overall, the elite Argentinian striker is likely the best player on a stacked roster that leads Serie A right now. His 16 goals tie or surpass the amount of other team totals this year (Verona, Empoli, Salernitana). Additionally, he leads the league in goals scored, with seven more scored than the current second place player. Overall, Lautaro definitely deserved a spot on the FC 24 TOTY 17.

Another notable name on the list this week includes Frenkie De Jong. The Barcelona midfielder continues to perform at a high level and contribute for his team. Barcelona currently ranks 3rd in LaLiga, roughly 7 points behind Girona and Real Madrid. However, plenty of time remains for this team to make a comeback. Overall, FC 24 TOTY 17 also featured a few Women's players, like Sheila and Mayra Ramirez.

Lastly, for more FC 24 Ultimate Team content, check out the TOTY nominees. Additionally, make sure you cast your vote to potentially see your favorite player end up in the final 11. With candidates like Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo, and more, fans will certainly wage war over who they want to see make the list.

