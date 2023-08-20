Bryce James is the next member of the James family who is making news in the basketball world. The son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and brother of incoming USC basketball freshman Bronny James is 16-years-old, and tearing up the court this summer. And when a Bryce James highlight video went up on social media, his dad couldn’t help but retweet it with an inspiring message.

“No substitute for hard work! Keep going Maximus!! Only the beginning #JamesGang” LeBron James wrote while retweeting a highlight video of Bryce dominating on the basketball court.

No substitute for hard work! Keep going Maximus!! Only the beginning #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/4HmmMhRWk4 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 20, 2023

Bryce Maximus James was born in the offseason following LeBron’s 2006-07 campaign for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now 16, Bryce is making a name for himself on the court, dribbling, dunking, and shooting just like his dad did in high school.

Bryce is now reportedly 6-foot-6, three inches taller than his older brother, although still three inches shorter than his Lakers star dad. The youngest of LeBron James' sons started his high school career playing with his older sibling at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, California.

However, now that Bronny is off to college, Bryce James announced he will be transferring for his junior and senior seasons to Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California. He chose this school over Campbell Hall in Studio City, California.

One reason for Bryce’s choice may be that there is another famous father with a son on Notre Dame’s roster. Rapper Master P’s son, Mercy Miller, is a senior guard on the team.

247 Sports has Bryce James as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2025.