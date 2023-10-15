Star Trek: The New Generation alum LeVar Burton is returning to host the 74th National Book Awards, replacing Drew Barrymore, E! reported.

The National Book Foundation removed Barrymore as host after the backlash she faced on the return of the show amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Burton is now replacing her as host in November.

LeVar Burton, also known as the host of the Reading Rainbow, released a statement saying, “I'm a big believer in the power of the written word, and am proud to stand alongside the National Book Foundation to celebrate exceptional storytelling and the Foundation's mission to make books accessible to everyone, everywhere.” He added, “It's an honor to return as host of the biggest night for books, especially in a moment when the freedom to read is at risk and literature both needs and deserves our recognition and support.”

Burton hosted the ceremony in 2019. He hosted the PBS show Reading Rainbow for more than two decades and served as the honorary chair for the American Library Association during Banned Books Week.

He executive produced the documentary, The Right to Read, about what Burton describes as “the greatest civil rights issue of our time.” He also currently narrates short fiction in 3D immersive audio on his podcast, LeVar Burton Reads.

After receiving a massive amount of negative comments regarding her decision to resume filming for The Drew Barrymore Show in the middle of the strikes, Barrymore walked her decision back by apologizing on Instagram. Now that the WGA strike has ended, she announced the show will return on Oct. 16. However, Barrymore's head writers, three women who had been with the show from the start, will not be rejoining the show.