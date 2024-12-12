ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames will have a challenging time winning this game when considering their recent form and the Tampa Bay Lightning's loss on Tuesday night. Calgary has fallen back to earth after a hot start to the season, as their only wins over the past eight games are against weaker competition. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay suffered a disappointing loss on Tuesday night against Calgary's provincial rivals. It hasn't been a great few seasons for the Flames, but they have surprisingly been very successful against the Lightning, winning four of the last five matchups with brilliant offensive performance. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Flames prediction and pick.

Here are the Lightning-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Flames Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline: -155

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Lightning vs. Flames

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lightning were in a good position to win their fourth game in five attempts on Tuesday night when they faced the Edmonton Oilers, a team they had plenty of success against over the past few seasons. However, Stuart Skinner finally figured out his issues against them and stopped 24 of 25 shots to steal the win. It was a rare off-night for the Lightning offense, as they scored 12 goals over their previous two games. The Lightning have a 5-4-1 record over their past ten games and are three points behind the Boston Bruins for third in the Atlantic Division, with four games in hand.

Andrei Vasilevskiy didn't start the season as he'd preferred, but he has performed well over his past three starts, allowing just five goals on 76 shots. Vasilevskiy did well to shut down the Oilers' offensive attack on Tuesday, but unfortunately, his offense couldn't hold up their end of the bargain. Seeing the Lightning offense do that two games in a row is challenging.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames have nothing to be happy about over their past eight games, but they are fresh off a win on Tuesday night. Calgary defeated the lowly Nashville Predators, their second victory in their last four games. Last week, they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in the emotional Johnny Gaudreau tribute game. The two victories are their only ones in the past two weeks, but they did manage to get two of those games to overtime. It won't get any easier for the Flames as they embark on a home stand that'll see much of the Atlantic Divison come through.

Calgary's offense has been inconsistent this season but has improved recently. They scored three or more goals in three of their past four games. Jonathan Huberdeau has been the catalyst, which the Flames must see more often. He has three goals and four assists over his past five games.

Final Lightning-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Flames had a surprising start to the season thanks to some elite goaltending from Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar. They haven't been as good recently, owning a 3.80 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage over their past five starts. The Lightning will have some motivation after getting shut down on Tuesday night, which could make this another long night for the Flames' goaltenders.

Final Lightning-Flames Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (-155)