Philadelphia fans have built their brand as some of the most passionate and aggressive fans in all of sports, especially the Eagles faithful. CJ Gardner-Johnson learned that the hard way in his one year with the team, and took a massive jab at them on his stream after his departure.

A fan joined his Twitch stream of Grand Theft Auto, and paid $5 to ask the star safety what his least favorite thing about Philadelphia was.

Gardner-Johnson responded with an absolutely savage take, saying “My least favorite thing is the people. They're f**king obnoxious… can't stand them.”

CJ Gardner Johnson REALLY doesn’t like Philly fans 🤯 “They’re f**king obnoxious, I f**king can’t stand the f**kers.”

pic.twitter.com/mwSlvWAdnU — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 19, 2023

Gardner-Johnson seems to have evidence for his take, claiming his car was stolen after a playoff game, among other complaints.

“I know exactly who took my car… we got y'all on camera.” Gardner-Johnson said on Instagram live.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eagles corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson got his car a Kia stolen from him after beating the Giants in Philly😓💔🚗 pic.twitter.com/cjFzwCRpsE — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 23, 2023

The defensive back alleged that it was stolen while he was on the field beating the New York Giants in the playoffs, to add insult to injury.

He continued, “Wow. Wow, that's how y'all gettin down in Philly? After a win?”

Gardner-Johnson has since left Philadelphia, and signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions for $6.5 million guaranteed. He was the tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2022, hauling in six picks to help the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.

Despite coming up short last year in a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, they are expected to be back in full force in 2023. The Eagles hold the second best odds for the Super Bowl at +650 right behind KC, and they will look to exact revenge.